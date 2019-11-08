Does daylight saving really matter to fish?

The dreaded time has come again to fall back and adjust our clocks by one hour. It doesn’t seem like much and shouldn’t affect our lives and schedules too drastically. But for some reason, twice a year, it does. It’s funny how such a small thing can make such a big difference in your day-to-day routine.
I know it’s probably just a mental thing, but getting dark outside before 6 p.m. just feels crazy. It was just a couple of months ago when it was light until 9 p.m. That’s three hours of valuable sunlight that are no longer there. I wake each morning at sunrise and still have the same amount to get done each day. Plus, it’s such a beautiful time of the year, why do these days have to end so soon? I understand that Mother Nature naturally offers us shorter days during the winter months, but on top of that, we have to play games with our clocks, too?
But enough about me, I’ll be fine and soon the early sunrise will be the norm. However, the true question is: how does the time change affect the fish? You have to wonder if their behaviors change, or their feeding habits get thrown out of whack, too. Maybe it helps them in some way and they thrive under these conditions. The truth is they are not affected in any way, shape or form. They go about their days and follow traditional seasonal patterns. For they live a simple and wonderful life, in which there are no clocks. The only way to track time is to watch the sun. With that thought in mind, I’m feeling a bit envious.
On a positive note, there are a few nice things about this fall time change. With my full-time occupation being a fishing guide, I find myself leaving the house before the sun rises and returning after the sun has set. During the long hours of summer, I miss some quality time with my wife and children. On my most recent trip earlier this week, we were fishing underneath the Stevenot Bridge when it got dark and I had the boat on the trailer and was home before my daughters’ bedtime.
I’m one to believe that we should just pick a time and stick with it for the entire year. And hopefully, in my lifetime that will happen. I would love to say to my kids, “There was a time when we switched our clocks each spring and fall. You know, spring forward and fall back?” That sounds like an interesting conversation of “why” that I truly welcome.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.