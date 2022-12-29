I think the time has come to now change my name

One of the questions that I get asked the most throughout my life has been: “Is Guy your real name?”
So, to answer that question: Yes. Guy is my real name.
Now that we’ve got that out of the way, I can honestly say that I don’t really like my name. And I think the reason why is that Guy just isn’t a name. I’ve had people say to me, “I think Guy is a cool name,” and I respond with, “Would you name your son Guy?” and the reply is always a resounding, “No.”
It was hard having the name Guy growing up. Kids can be brutal with name-calling, and having an uncommon name put me at the top of the list. And trust me, I have heard every joke there is.
“You should marry a girl named Girl.” “If you have a son, are you going to name him Boy?” “If you replace the ‘U’ with an ‘A’ then you’d be Gay Dossi.”
Yeah, being called Gay Dossi for much of my elementary school days wasn’t exactly the nickname I wanted. And being referred to as Girl Dossi wasn’t much better.
So, I’m guessing you want to know the reason why I was named Guy. Well, I always thought it was because my mother didn’t want me to have any friends growing up, though she insists that’s not true. No, I was named Guy because, well, it’s a family name. On my mother’s side, there were four Guys who came before me.
I currently have an Uncle Guy, and that led me to being known as “Little Guy” for the majority of my life. Even into my 20s, I was called Little Guy, and my uncle was Guy. There is a part of me that is proud to have a family name. I only wish that it was a name that didn’t get odd looks when I tell it to people.
When I got into high school and started playing football, we were called by our last names. So, my high school friends just called me Dossi, which I was fine with. I later got the nickname, “Doss-Man,” which was much better than Gay Dossi.
But the older I got, the more I stopped caring that I had an unusual name. Sure, there are times when it’s still annoying when people think I’m messing around when I say my name, but that’s something that I’ve become used to. And yes, I’m aware of who Guy Fieri is.
For 34 years, I have been called Guy. Some days I like it, some days I don’t. But after 34 years, I think it’s officially time that I’m called another name.
So, from now on, I’ll still be known as Guy, but there’s also another name that I’m going to go by: Dad.
