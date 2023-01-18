Bullfrogs improve to 3-1 in MLL play with a 10-point road win over Amador
Buy Now

A strong first and fourth quarter turned out to be enough for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team against the Amador Buffaloes.

The Bullfrogs began the night by outscoring Amador 13-3 and ended the game by scoring 15 and limiting the Buffaloes to six in a 51-41 win on Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.