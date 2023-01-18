Bullfrogs improve to 3-1 in MLL play with a 10-point road win over Amador

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
A strong first and fourth quarter turned out to be enough for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team against the Amador Buffaloes.
The Bullfrogs began the night by outscoring Amador 13-3 and ended the game by scoring 15 and limiting the Buffaloes to six in a 51-41 win on Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
Bret Harte began the evening by scoring 13 points in the opening eight minutes, which included five points from senior CJ DesBouillons and four points from senior Aariah Fox and junior Makenna Tutthill. Bret Harte added 12 points in the second quarter. Junior Chase Silva and senior Ashlin Arias both scored five points and junior Sophie Bouma added two points. At halftime, Bret Harte had a 25-16 lead over Amador.
The third quarter did not go the way Bret Harte wanted, as the Bullfrogs got outscored 19-11. Of Bret Harte’s 11 points, freshman Maddie Kane scored six of them, while senior Kadyn Rolleri and Silva both scored two points and Tutthill added a free throw. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte had a slim 36-35 advantage.
The Bullfrogs pulled things together in the final period and outscored Amador 15-6. Kane led the way with six more points, while Fox added five points, Bouma scored three and Silva added a free throw in the 10-point victory.
For the second game in a row, Kane led the Bullfrogs in scoring, as the freshman recorded a team-high 12 points and also had five rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist; Arias had five points, five rebounds, two steals and one block; Fox scored nine with six rebounds, one steal, one block and a team-high eight assists; DesBouillons had five points and one rebound; Rolleri finished with two points; Bouma had five points and one block; Tutthill had five points, five rebounds and one assist; Silva recorded eight points, had nine boards and one assist; and senior Mackenzie Carroll had one steal and one assist.
Bret Harte (15-4, 3-1 MLL) will next host Calaveras (4-0 MLL) at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
