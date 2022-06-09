Bret Harte athletics 2021-22 year in review

TOP TEAMS
Bret Harte girls’ cross country
Winning a section championship is always the main goal and Bret Harte’s girls’ cross country team accomplished that goal by capturing its 14th blue banner since 1988. Junior Kadyn Rolleri crossed the finish line at the championship meet and waited.
As Rolleri waited, two more runners in purple made their way to the finish line and that was senior Anika Jodie and sophomore Addison Heermance. Shortly after the Bret Harte duo of Jodie and Heermance finished, freshman Lilly O’Geen completed her run and the Bullfrogs were close to their goal.
Shortly after Jodie and Heermance concluded their run, Bret Harte sophomore Savannah Inks, freshman Sophia Keirns and sophomore Taylee McDaniel crossed the finish line. Before the final runner finished her race, it was announced that the Bret Harte girls’ cross country team were section champions.
Bret Harte captured its first blue banner since 2011 at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V cross country championship meet at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom.
Rolleri, who was the first Bullfrog to finish and did so in 20:24.7. Jodie and Heermance placed eighth and ninth respectively, with Jodie finishing in 22:00.1 and Heermance finishing in 22:05.1. O’Geen placed 15th and finished in 23:03.2; Inks finished 20th in 23:55.1; Keirns finished 24th in 24:31.8; and McDaniel finished 31st in 25:44.4.
Bret Harte volleyball
For years, the Bullfrog volleyball team has been one of the most successful teams at Bret Harte and the 2021 squad was no exception. Bret Harte went 18-8 and 10-4 in the Mother Lode League.
After a successful regular season, the Bullfrogs got the No. 2 seed in the D5 playoffs and beat Delta (3-0) and Le Grand (3-0). With a trip to the section championship game on the line, Bret Harte lost to Vacaville Christian 3-0 in Angels Camp.
“If Covid taught us anything, it taught us to appreciate every day,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “In the sports world, it taught us every day that we get to play or practice our sport because you don’t know when the world might stop. We have a new level of gratitude and appreciation for not only playing the game, but hopefully playing the game with each other.”
Bret Harte girls’ basketball
There were not many people outside of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team who thought that a special season was in the works. Bret Harte had not reached the playoffs since the 2013-14 season and had not been to the section championship game since 2004. Both of those droughts ended in the 2021-22 season.
Under first-year head coach Billy Reid, Bret Harte not only reached the postseason, but went to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game. Although the Bullfrogs were unable to capture a blue banner, they did pick up a victory in the opening round of the CIF State Playoffs and nearly won in the second round. Bret Harte finished the season with an overall record of 19-10, while going 6-4 in the Mother Lode League.
“I feel pretty good,” Reid said about his first season as Bret Harte’s head coach. “I know I’ve been highly criticized, and you can’t make everybody happy, but when I first came, they said they wanted to just have a pretty good season and we’ve had a really good season. We got to the section championship game, and we won a state playoff game. You can’t ask for anything better than that, so I feel pretty good.”
Bret Harte boys’ and girls’ track and field
Striving for perfection in any sport is typically an unreachable goal. However, it’s the overwhelming desire to reach that goal that keeps athletes and coaches motivated. But when it comes to the Bret Harte High School track and field program, perfection is no longer something that is unattainable. The season ended with all four of its team teams—boys and girls JV and varsity—without a loss to its record.
The Bret Harte track and field program went the entire season without suffering a league defeat and clinched a 40-0 perfect season.
“It’s huge for the program,” Bret Harte head coach Jon Byrnes said. “I love working with these kids. To have 64 kids on the roster religiously here at practice working hard every day is amazing. They step up every time I ask, and I couldn’t be happier for this team. They are the greatest total team in Bret Harte school history at 40-0.”
Bret Harte boys’ golf
The battle for the Mother Lode League championship was a year-long fight between Bret Harte, Argonaut and Sonora. No team finished the 2022 season with a perfect record, but it was the Bullfrogs who were able to finish the season at the top of the league standings.
Bret Harte won both league tournaments and ended the year with a league record of 13-2 and with 46 total points. The title victory is Bret Harte’s 19th overall and first since 2018.
“It shows that they put in the hard work and I’m just really proud of them,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Cody Dragomanovich said about capturing the league championship.
TOP GAMES
Bret Harte volleyball at Calaveras – Sept. 16, 2021
After the first two sets, it seemed certain that the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were going to be victorious. After the third and fourth set, it seemed certain that Calaveras was going to be victorious. And after nearly every point scored in the fifth set, trying to pick a winner between the two teams would be the same as flipping a coin.
County rivals Bret Harte and Calaveras battled for five sets with second place in the Mother Lode League on the line. And when the final point was scored, it was the Bullfrogs who were able to celebrate on Calaveras’ home floor.
Bret Harte beat Calaveras in five sets (25-11, 25-19, 11-25, 16-25 and 15-9) at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We knew it’s hard to play in this gym and we knew that Calaveras never hands anything out and if we wanted the win, we’d have to go out there and fight for it,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We came out in those first two and did that and then we kind of stepped back and Calaveras stepped up—as I expected them to—for a fight and took two more. Having gone that fifth set with Sonora and it not ending in our favor; the girls rallied and they were determined for a different outcome this time.”
Bret Harte was led by sophomore Chase Silva, who had 11 kills on 37 attacks, one block and two aces; Cierra Gilbert had 21 assists, five aces and 18 digs; Kenna Williams had four kills on 30 attacks with four digs; Aariah Fox had six kills on 26 attacks with two blocks and 11 digs; Ally Stoy had four kills and four blocks; Trianna Jordan had three kills, two blocks and one dig; and Jaycee Davey had 49 digs.
Bret Harte girls’ basketball vs. Liberty Ranch – Nov. 24, 2021
The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is in the process of learning how to win. A strong night of basketball against the Liberty Ranch Hawks came down to the final 22 seconds and the Bullfrogs figured out a way to be victorious.
With 22 seconds remaining in the game, the Bullfrogs trailed Liberty Ranch by one. Bret Harte grabbed a defensive rebound and pushed the ball up the floor. With six seconds left, Jadyn DeCosta took a shot that hit the rim and bounced right to sophomore Chase Silva. Silva went back up with the rebound and scored the winning basket just seconds before time expired.
As the buzzer sounded, Bret Harte’s players were able to breathe a sigh of relief, as they figured out a way to beat Liberty Ranch 36-35 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Silva finished the night with seven points, but none were bigger than the two she scored with five seconds left in the game.
“I knew that if I didn’t put the ball back into the hoop, that’s basically it and we lose,” Silva said. “I needed to make it, so we could take the win.”
Bret Harte wrestling vs. Sonora – Jan. 5, 2022
There was once a time that the Bret Harte High School wrestling team was the best show in Angels Camp. The gym would be packed with spectators and was loud from the first to the last match of the night.
For many, those days of yesteryear are nothing more than a fairytale told to them by their parents or older siblings who lived through the glory days of Bret Harte wrestling. But there is a change taking place inside of the wrestling room at Bret Harte High School and while the return to dominance may take many years to accomplish, the Bullfrogs are on the right track.
For the first time since 2020, the Bullfrogs got to wrestle in front of their hometown crowd. And while the gym did not have fans sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, the excitement and energy from those passionate spectators reminded many of the past and gave hope for the future.
The Bullfrogs did not disappoint those who showed up to root for them, as Bret Harte began the Mother Lode League season with a 36-27 win over the Sonora Wildcats at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs got their first points of the evening in the 122-pound match. Freshman Manuel Bettencourt pinned Sonora’s Jude Ruby in the third period to tie the match at 6-6.
Bret Harte got six points with a forfeit in the 134-pound match, which gave the Bullfrogs a 12-9 lead. In the 140-pound match, Bret Harte’s Henry Hicks held on for a slim 3-2 win over Sonora’s Bryce Bledsaw in one of the more stressful matches of the night. The Bullfrogs got 12 points on back-to-back forfeits in the 147- and 154-pound matches to push their lead to 27-9.
Bret Harte got its final win of the night when junior Samuel Whitt outlasted Sonora’s Clay Wooldridge in the 172-pound match. Whitt topped Wooldridge 7-4 to push Bret Harte’s lead to 36-9. Sonora then got 18 unanswered points with a forfeit and back-to-back pins to close out the night.
Bret Harte boys’ soccer at Argonaut – Jan. 20, 2022
Trailing by one to the Argonaut Mustangs with four minutes to play, the Bret Harte boys’ soccer team figured out a way to not only tie the Mustangs, but win the game in a come-from-behind classic.
Bret Harte junior Ezra Radabaugh scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season with 26:17 to play in the opening half. Senior Bullfrog JB Pryor sent a free kick into the Argonaut box, but the Mustang goalie prevented the ball from getting by him. However, Radabaugh was right there to recover the rebound and blasted a shot into the open goal for the first score of the evening. Argonaut refused to be held scoreless and tied the game with 17:10 to play in the half with a corner kick. The game remained 1-1 after the opening 40 minutes.
The second half was a defensive battle and the Bullfrogs had trouble getting an open shot on the Argonaut goal. As time started becoming a factor, the Mustangs ended up taking the lead with 10:30 to play.
The Bullfrogs continued to try to make something positive happen offensively, but nothing they did resulted in a goal. And then Bret Harte caught a break. A handball was called inside the Argonaut box and the Bullfrogs were awarded a penalty kick. Barajas was given the opportunity to tie the game with 3:40 to play and he didn’t miss. Barajas delivered in the clutch and tied the game 2-2.
With the game tied and three minutes to play, both teams wanted to score a goal, but also, neither wanted to do something that would cost them the game. With slightly over two minutes remaining, Barajas sent a perfect pass down the middle of the field to an open Angel Zamudio and the only thing standing in front of Zamudio and the net was Argonaut’s goalie. Just like Barajas, Zamudio delivered when the pressure was on and scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 2:02 remaining.
Bret Harte baseball vs. Summerville – May 4, 2022
Heading into the May 4 game with the Summerville Bears, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were in complete control of their own destiny. A win would put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. However, a loss would require a victory over Calaveras, along with other Mother Lode League teams needing to win or lose in order for the Bullfrogs to reach the postseason.
Instead of leaving the fate of the playoffs in the hands of another team, Bret Harte took care of its own business and picked up a 7-1 victory over Summerville in Angels Camp.
“It’s insurmountable how huge it is for kids coming up and kids in the program,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said. “It’s always a good feeling for everybody involved to say that we are a playoff team this year and hopefully we will be for years to come. Being a playoff team brings good noise, good press and good vibes to a program.”
It only took Bret Harte two batters to tie Summerville in the bottom of the first. Senior shortstop Erik Trent blasted a deep double to right field and promptly came around to score following a single from Scott and a Summerville error.
Bret Harte put the game away in the bottom of the fourth by scoring four times. Junior Dylan Knick started things off by getting hit by a pitch. Erik Trent later brought Knick home with a single to give the Bullfrogs a 2-1 lead. Adams knocked in two runs with a single and senior Joey Fillmore capped the four-run inning with a sacrifice fly. After four innings, Bret Harte led 5-1.
The Bullfrogs scored their final two runs in the sixth. Scott reached on an error and was brought home on a double from Adams, who eventually made his way to third with only one out. For the second time, Fillmore recorded an RBI with a sacrifice fly, which pushed Bret Harte’s lead to 7-1.
TOP INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES
Stephens scores three times in second half – Sept. 24, 2021
The Bret Harte JV football team delivered a knockout punch in the form of 33 unanswered points in a 33-6 victory over Big Valley Christian and junior Dakota Stephens was a big part of the win.
Leading 12-6 heading into the second half, Stephens took over the game. It only took Bret Harte one play to find the end zone in the third quarter. With possession on the Big Valley Christian 40, Stephens rumbled 40 yards for the score.
The long touchdown run by Stephens was not the last time he crossed the goal line against the Lions. With 4:04 left in the third quarter, Stephens powered 10 yards for a score and a few minutes later, found the end zone again, this time on a 22-yard run. All three of Stephens’ touchdowns came in the third quarter.
“The thing about Dakota is he’s such a warrior,” Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn said. “There’s never any quit, so it doesn’t matter if there’s two guys or three guys hanging on his back, he’s going to keep fighting for yardage. He just knows one speed and that’s go.”
Rolleri has a strong showing at section meet – Nov. 13, 2021
Bret Harte junior Kadyn Rolleri knew she had to run a strong race in order for the Bullfrogs to capture a section championship. And she did just that.
At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V cross country championship meet at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom, Rolleri helped her team capture the blue banner by placing third overall with her time of 20:24.7.
Rolleri’s time was the fastest of her season, until she competed a few weeks later at the CIF State Championship Meet, where she set a PR in the 5,000-meter race with her time of 19:40.9.
Kara Schultz records hat trick against Argonaut – Jan. 20, 2022
Bret Harte senior Kara Schultz took care of all the scoring the Bullfrogs would need in a 3-2 road victory over Argonaut.
After not scoring a single goal in Bret Harte’s first 11 games, Schultz has now scored five times in the past two outings and leads Bret Harte in scoring. All three of Bret Harte’s goals came off the foot of Schultz and the senior did all of her offensive damage in the opening 40 minutes.
It took Schultz six-and-a-half minutes for the senior to score her first goal of the night. Schultz got behind the Argonaut defense and blasted a shot into the back of the net to give the Bullfrogs a 1-0 lead with 33:30 to play in the first half. Schultz scored her second goal of the evening with a penalty kick, which put the Bullfrogs up 2-0. Her final goal of the game came with 10:26 to play, as Schultz sent a perfectly placed shot past Argonaut’s goalie to complete the hat trick.
Fox shines at MLL track and field finals – May 6, 2022
At the Mother Lode League track and field finals, Bret Harte junior Aariah Fox was named as the female co-field athlete of the meet. Fox and Bret Harte had a strong showing in both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay. In the 4x100, Bret Harte’s Melton, Fox, Megan Johnson and Morgan Greene placed first (50.70). In the 4x400, Bret Harte’s Melton, Johnson, Fox and Anika Jodie took first (4:22.05).
Fox placed second (18 feet, 1 inch, PR) in the long jump and in the triple jump, Fox placed first (35 feet, 10 inches)
When asked about Fox, Bret Harte head coach Jon Byrnes said, “Aariah is a wonderful young lady and she’s got great things destined ahead for her. It’s going to be exciting to see what Aariah chooses to do at the next level. She can definitely perform in multiple sports at the next level. She’s a sweetheart and it’s too bad that I only have one year left with her. I’m really looking forward to working with her next year.”
Weidmann places first at MLL golf tournament – May 6, 2022
On the day that the Bret Harte boys’ golf team won the Mother Lode League championship, freshman Eli Weidmann had an outstanding performance on the links. Weidmann finished the day with medalist honors by shooting a match-low 74. At the midseason tournament, Weidmann placed third overall and he was much more pleased with this performance.
“I knew that I could do better and that I had it in me,” Weidmann said. “I didn’t play my best at the midseason tournament and going into today, I knew that I had the game for it and that I just needed to have the right mindset to shoot the low score.”
Bret Harte head coach Cody Dragomanovich added, “He’s been putting in a lot of work and it’s good to see it paying off.”
TOUGHEST LOSSES
Bret Harte volleyball vs. Vacaville Christian – Nov. 2, 2021
The Bret Harte Bullfrogs were on the doorstep of reaching the section championship game for the second time in four years. But while they knocked on the door, it was Vacaville Christian who shoved Bret Harte to the side and walked into the building.
After collecting two impressive playoff wins, the good luck Bret Harte was having finally ran out. The Bullfrogs had their section championship dreams dashed on a night where they did not look like the same squad who cruised to six consecutive playoff set victories.
The No. 3 Vacaville Christian Falcons beat the No. 2 Bullfrogs 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16 in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“Tonight’s loss was a hard one because it wasn’t about the physical aspects of the game,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said following the 3-0 loss. “We lost tonight when it came to the mental game. We lacked hustle and heart, which are two things we talk about fairly often and we did not show up determined to work really hard for it. I was disappointed that I didn’t see more fight out of the girls on the court.”
Kadyn Rolleri
This loss wasn’t that of a game, rather, a star athlete. On Jan. 7, Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball team opened Mother Lode League play on the road against the Argonaut Mustangs. An Argonaut player was on a breakaway and was going for a layup. Junior Kadyn Rolleri raced down the floor and tried to block the shot. She jumped as high as she could and when she landed, her foot hit the back wall behind the hoop and she immediately hit the ground.
“My leg just snapped right then,” Rolleri said. “I had so much adrenaline I didn’t really notice at first. When it happened, I felt the pain, but I just wanted to get up, but when I tried to get up, my leg went the other way. It was weird because I could move my toes and move my foot, but my leg was just not staying straight. I didn’t know what was happening and I was just hoping it was a cramp. I tried getting up again and I just couldn’t.”
It didn’t take long for the severity of the injury to make itself known and Rolleri was taken to the hospital by her mother shortly after the incident. She learned that she broke both her tibia and fibula. With a clean break, a surgery could fix her broken bones and six days after breaking her leg, Rolleri had surgery and now has a metal rod in her leg, along with four screws.
Because of her broken leg, Rolleri wasn’t able to play the rest of the basketball season, which saw the Bullfrogs lose in the section championship game. And she would have also helped Bret Harte’s track team compete for a blue banner. Rolleri is expected to be back in action for the 2022-23 school year.
Bret Harte boys’ soccer vs. Calaveras/Summerville – Feb. 1 and 7, 2022
Bret Harte had two tough games to end the season and only played in one of them. There were a number of different playoff scenarios heading into the Calaveras County soccer clash between Bret Harte and Calaveras. The simplest one was that if Bret Harte beat Calaveras, the Bullfrogs would finish third in the Mother Lode League and clinch a playoff spot.
However, should Calaveras be victorious, Calaveras and Bret Harte would have been tied for third place, but Calaveras would have the head-to-head advantage with two wins over the Bullfrogs. Also, Calaveras still has one final game to play, which will be against the Summerville Bears in San Andreas.
A late Calaveras goal resulted in the game against Bret Harte ending in a 1-1 tie. A few days later, Bret Harte’s playoff fate was in the hands of Calaveras and Summerville. Bret Harte needed Summerville to beat Calaveras in order to play in the postseason and that didn’t happen. Calaveras topped Summerville, which ended Bret Harte’s season.
Bret Harte boys’ basketball vs. Mariposa – Feb. 21, 2022
One shot was the difference between overtime and the season being over. With the game on the line, Bret Harte needed to make one defensive stand to force overtime. As time ticked down, the No. 4 Mariposa Grizzlies hit a 3-point basket with two seconds remaining to go ahead by three.
No. 5 Bret Harte took one desperation shot, which hit the front of the rim and bounced to the floor as the buzzer sounded. Bret Harte’s season came to an end in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs, as the Bullfrogs lost on the road to Mariposa 50-47.
Bret Harte finished the season with an overall record of 13-13, while going 5-5 in Mother Lode League play.
Bret Harte girls’ basketball section championship – Feb. 25, 2022
Billy Reid stood before his team in the locker room and held up the second-place plaque. The first-year Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball coach pointed to one word on the plaque and wanted his players to understand what that word meant.
“Finalist.”
Reid told his players that they were one of two teams left standing out of all of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V squads. And while just because they didn’t finish the season as division V champions, that shouldn’t diminish the fact that they turned a lot of heads by even making it to the championship game.
And then Reid stopped talking. He stood there and looked at his players and had trouble trying to find the words to say. As his eyes began to tear up, Reid assured his players that it’s only allergies that are making him cry, which got a laugh from his squad.
There wasn’t much more for Reid to say. The team huddled together and let out one final, “BEEP BEEP,” and got ready to make the trip back home to Angels Camp. In Bret Harte’s first trip to the section championship game since 2004, the Bullfrogs lost to Bear River 67-34 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Reid said. “They played their hearts out, but it just didn’t work out today.”