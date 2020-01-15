Athlete of the Week: Allan Ramos

Allan Ramos takes his job as a goalkeeper very seriously. In the first two games of the Mother Lode League season, Ramos made 15 saves and only allowed one ball to get past him for a goal. And after those two games, Calaveras High School is undefeated. But it’s the one shot that the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were able to put into the back of the net that sticks with the junior goalie.
“I want to say I did a good job, but giving up that one goal against Bret Harte was disappointing,” Ramos said. “I won’t let them score next time.”
In the opening game of the MLL season, Ramos held the defending champion Summerville Bears scoreless in a 2-0 road shutout. Two days later, Calaveras knocked off Bret Harte 4-1 in Angels Camp. Picking up two tough road wins has Ramos feeling positive about the rest of league play.
“Having the team that we have this year, I’m feeling really good about the season,” Ramos said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing what we can do the rest of the year.”