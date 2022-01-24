Nearly everything goes right for Calaveras wrestling on senior night

It would be hard to have a more satisfying senior night than the one the Calaveras High School wrestling team got to experience Monday evening. Not only did Calaveras honor a core group of senior wrestlers who were wrestling in their final home duel, but they also picked up an incredibly lopsided victory over the upstart Bret Harte Bullfrogs.
Calaveras had no problem beating the Bullfrogs 45-3 in Mother Lode League action Monday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
First-year Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia has been a part of many senior nights in a variety of different roles. He went to them as a young wrestler and watched those older than him get their moment in the spotlight. He got to experience his own senior night, which came in the winter of 2017. He’s been a part of senior night as a fan. And now, he got to experience senior night as a head coach, which brought on a new appreciation for the event.
“It was emotional and it’s nice to see these kids get a return to normalcy a little bit this year with senior night,” Garcia said. “As a coach, it’s a great way to send off your seniors.”
Calaveras won every match except for one. And of the eight victories Calaveras picked up over the Bullfrogs, seven came via pin. One of those pins was picked up by senior Garrett Randolph (160 pounds), who pinned Bret Harte’s Emerson Maygren in the first period.
“It felt pretty good,” Randolph said about picking up a win on senior night. “I just wanted to finish my senior year with a quick pin, and I wanted to have the guys feel good about this last night together.”
Calaveras’ Cynthia Meza (113) pinned Bret Harte’s Edger Tenorio in the first period. Calaveras’ Cody Ferrante (120) pinned Nikeli Heinle in the second period. Austin Klith (126) pinned Bret Harte’s Manny Bettencourt in the first period. Calaveras’ Kyle Hayes (152) pinned Bullfrog Henry Hicks in the first period. Calaveras senior Carlos Meza (170) pinned Bret Harte’s Airein Gish late in the third period. And Calaveras’ Alberto Molina (HWT) pinned David Flores in nine seconds.
The only Calaveras win that didn’t come via pinfall was junior Cody Batterton (132) against Bret Harte junior Alex Worth. Batterton jumped ahead 2-0 in the first period with a takedown and added two more points in the second period with a reversal. In the final two minutes, Worth got two points with a reversal, but that ended up being all the scoring that took place the remainder of the match. Batterton picked up the 4-2 win.
Although his team only won one match the entire night, Bret Harte assistant coach Ben Garcia was more interested in what his wrestlers did during their matches, rather than the final score.
“The matches that took longer, those losses were good for our kids in the sense that they got to work on things that they needed work on,” Garcia said. “Losing in general is a great way to learn. I catch myself a lot looking towards the future and tonight was really good for the future for a lot of our wrestlers.”
Bret Harte’s lone victory came in the 145-pound match between Bullfrog Dakota Stephens and Calaveras’ Colton Munniks. Stephens isn’t only the best wrestler at Bret Harte, but he’s quite possibly the best wrestler in the Mother Lode League and perhaps the Sac-Joaquin Section. While some wrestlers wouldn't want to go toe-to-toe with such a prolific grappler, Munniks wasn’t only up for the challenge, he requested it.
“He told me all week-long last week, ‘Hey, if there’s any chance I can wrestle Stephens, I’d like to wrestle him,’” Calaveras’ Garcia said. “He kept calling and kept calling and the opportunity arose, and he stepped up for the challenge.”
When asked if he liked the grit from Munniks in wanting to take on the best, Garcia said, “It’s awesome. I don’t get nervous too often, but I was nervous for Colton going in because he lost to Stephens at the league tournament two years ago and he’s held a grudge ever since. It’s cool to see kids step up to the challenge and really push themselves.”
Stephens jumped out to a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period and added three points with a near fall, two points with a takedown and one point with an escape to push his lead to 8-1 heading into the third period. Munniks was able to get one point on Stephens in the final two minutes, but the talented Bret Harte grappler held on for the 8-2 victory.
With the win, Calaveras is now 4-0 in the Mother Lode League and the Bullfrogs fall to 2-2. The Mother Lode League championship will be on the line when Calaveras takes on the Summerville Bears at 6 p.m., Wednesday in Tuolumne, as the Bears are also undefeated in league competition.
Calaveras picks up wins over Amador, Sonora and Argonaut
After having a number of duels postponed due to COVID-19, a Mother Lode League makeup day took place Jan. 22 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Calaveras battled Amador, Sonora and Argonaut and beat them all.
Calaveras beat Argonaut 48-6, beat Sonora 62-6 and then beat Amador 62-12. Against Amador, Calaveras got pins from Cynthia Meza (113), Cody Ferrante (120), Chris Ortega (132), Ryan McCurdy (145), Garrett Randolph (170), and Alberto Molina (HWT). Munniks picked up a 16-1 victory and Nate Johnson won 9-4. Against Sonora, Calaveras won eight matches via forfeit. Kyle Hayes (160), Scott Beadles (182) and Noah Johnson all got pins. And against Argonaut, Cynthia Meza (113), Kith (126), Hayes (152), Munniks (160), and Molina (HWT) all recorded pins.