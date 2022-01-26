A battle for first place between Bret Harte and Sonora ends in a 3-3 tie

SONORA – When the members of the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team woke up Tuesday morning, they were three points behind the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League. But by the time they got on the bus to take on the mighty Wildcats, the standings had already changed.
When Sonora beat Calaveras, the Wildcats played with an ineligible player and were forced to not only forfeit that victory, but they lost the points in the standings. What was originally a game that Bret Harte needed to win to force a tie at the top of the league standings, all of a sudden turned into a contest with first place on the line.
Even with the stakes being elevated, Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia made sure that the updated standings didn’t alter the way his players performed.
“Of course, the kids had all kinds of chatter about that, but I made it very clear that we were going into this game as if nothing had changed,” Gouveia said. “They needed to keep their heads and play the same game they would have played whether that happened or not.”
With first place up for grabs, Bret Harte gave all it could in order to top Sonora, which included building a 3-1 lead. Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, they were unable to hold their lead and left Sonora’s Dunlavy Field with a 3-3 tie Tuesday night.
“We are playing the points game,” Gouveia said. “The outcome was either three points, one point or no points. If those are the choices, it could have easily gone the other way and we could have walked away with no points. We are more than thrilled with one point.”
After all the games were completed Tuesday night, Bret Harte and Sonora’s tie put both squads with 13 points, while Summerville’s 1-0 win over Amador slid the Bears past Sonora and Bret Harte into first place with 14 points. Sonora and Summerville still have to face one another twice before the end of the season.
It didn’t take long for Bret Harte to score its first goal of the night. Junior Ezra Radabaugh got behind the Sonora defense and looked to have a clean shot at the goal, but he was fouled in the box and the Bullfrogs were given a penalty kick. Senior Matthew Barajas was picked to take the shot and he didn’t miss, which gave Bret Harte a 1-0 lead with 35:02 to play in the first half.
The Wildcats scored their first goal with 21:23 to play in the opening half on a long free kick that was perfectly placed. Sonora appeared to have taken the lead a few minutes later, as a Wildcat shot hit the back of the net. However, the side of the goal did not have the net securely tied down and the ball went through that net and into the goal and the score was taken off the board.
The Bullfrogs went ahead 2-1 with 11:20 to play when Barajas made his second penalty kick of the night. Barajas has been so clutch with his penalty kicks, Radabaugh doesn’t even bother watching.
“I start walking back to the middle, that’s how confident I am with him,” Radabaugh said. “I see it’s a PK and Angel Zamudio and I start walking back because we know he’s going to make them.”
Radabaugh got involved with the scoring with 3:10 to play before halftime. Sonora’s goalie ran after a loose ball in the middle of the field and tried to boot it away. However, his kick went right at Radabaugh, and the ball ricocheted off Radabaugh and went right into the vacant goal, which gave the Bullfrogs a 3-1 lead.
Bret Harte seemingly had all the momentum, but a Sonora goal only seconds before the end of the half took some of that momentum away. After scoring to end the half, the Wildcats tied the game 3-3 just five minutes into the second half with a penalty kick. Bret Harte’s 3-1 lead disappeared in only a matter of minutes.
“We just tried to keep our heads up at that point,” Bret Harte senior JB Pryor said. “But when they scored so early in the second half, it was a little disappointing. But we tried putting it behind us as much as we could, and we just moved on.”
In the last 35 minutes of the game, neither team could score a goal. For nearly 10 minutes late in the half, the Bullfrogs were without Radabaugh, who is their main offensive weapon. Radabaugh entered Tuesday’s game nursing some injuries, which hindered his play and forced him to spend some time watching from the sidelines.
“It was very hard,” Radabaugh said. “I knew coming into the game that I was going to be beat up. Having it be my legs was the hardest part. I’ve got the speed and that’s what everyone’s scared of.”
When the final whistle blew, players from both sides shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. And it won’t be a long time before they see each other again, as the Bullfrogs will take on Sonora at 10 a.m., Saturday in Angels Camp.
“It makes us more confident, especially with it being on our home turf,” Pryor said. “We know a little more about how they play and what players to watch out for. I think we are definitely more confident heading into Saturday’s game.”
Bret Harte will next take on the Summerville Bears at 5:45 p.m., Thursday at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.