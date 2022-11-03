Avery holds on to beat Mark Twain to capture 7th grade championship at AMA tourney

The Avery Middle School seventh grade girls’ basketball team held off a late comeback bid by Mark Twain to capture the championship in the 47th annual AMA Girls’ Basketball Tournament in the seventh-grade division on Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Avery played outstanding defense in the opening quarter and didn’t allow Mark Twain to score a point. Heading into the second quarter, Avery had a 7-0 lead. Mark Twain finally put points on the board in the second quarter and outscored Mark Twain 6-5 heading into halftime, but Mark Twain had a 12-6 advantage.
In the third quarter, Avery had its best offensive production of the game, as it scored eight points and limited Mark Twain to only four points. Heading into the final seven minutes of the game, Avery had a 20-10 lead. Mark Twain tried to mount a comeback and nearly succeeded, as Emma Russell scored four points and Peyton Albanese added five points in the fourth quarter. However, Avery was able to hold on down the stretch to collect the 24-19 championship victory.
Kaydence Dorsey led Avery with eight points; Tatum Mayo and Mack Aitken both scored five points; Emma Fleck scored four points; and Nadaysia Bowlin added two points for Avery in the victory. As for Mark Twain, Russell scored a game-high 10 points; Albanese scored seven points; and Natasha Pyle scored two points.
Bowlin, Dorsey, Aitken, Russell and Albanese were named as all-tournament players.
Avery began the tournament by defeating Jackson on Oct. 29, while Mark Twain knocked off Toyon, who finished in third place.
The Avery seventh grade team is Nyrah Schneider, Emily Walsh, Solay Summersett, Emma Fleck, Nadaysia Bowlin, Tatum Mayo, Kaydence Dorsey, Gia Rinauro, Mack Aitken, Tori Casner and the team is coached by Don Bowlin and Tyler Summersett.
The Mark Twain seventh grade team is Lexi Sutton, Emma Russell, Keegan Sullivan, Abby Ferea, Kelsey Sherrow, Natasha Pyle, Ashlyn Baldi, Ryanna Willis, Lynde Plunkett, Peyton Albanese, Destiny Manyose and Brandall Russell is the head coach.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.