Bret Harte drops road contest to Argonaut after long layoff

The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team had not played a game since taking on Amador in a downpour on March 18 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs ended up winning the game 3-1.
Since the 3-1 home win in the rain, Bret Harte had its scheduled bye-week and then its two games against Summerville the following week were both canceled. After 18 days off between games, Bret Harte returned to the field and came out on the losing end. The Bullfrogs fell 2-0 to Argonaut Tuesday evening in Jackson.
“The long time off and with games cancelled last week, we certainly lost some of the magic and momentum we had developed in the first part of the season,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said.
Argonaut scored twice in the opening half, but Bret Harte’s defense tightened in the final 40 minutes and didn’t allow the Mustangs to add to their lead. The Bullfrogs were unable to put anything into the back of the net in the two-goal loss.
Bret Harte (1-2-1 Mother Lode League) will finish its short season at 5:45 p.m., Thursday against Argonaut. Thursday will be Bret Harte’s senior night.