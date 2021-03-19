Barajas, Cruz and Radabaugh all score in Bullfrog victory

The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team battled the Amador Buffaloes, along with a heavy rain, en route to a 3-1 victory Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The win was Bret Harte’s first of the year.
The Bullfrogs struck first in the opening half on a penalty kick from Matthew Barajas. Amador later tied the game moments before halftime. In the final 40 minutes, Bret Harte once again took the lead, this time on a free kick off the foot of Jesus Cruz. The Bullfrogs put the game away with a goal from Ezra Radabaugh late in the contest.
With a tie on Tuesday and a win on Thursday, Bret Harte (1-1-1 Mother Lode League), jumps into second place in the league standings. The Bullfrogs will have some time off and won’t return to action until March 30, when they head back to Tuolumne to take on the Summerville Bears. Bret Harte lost on the road to Summerville 3-0 on March 11.