Calaveras basketball beats Summerville for the second time

After losing to the Sonora Wildcats on the road by five points to end the first half of Mother Lode League play, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team rebounded nicely with a 61-49 home victory over the Summerville Bears Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. It is the second time Calaveras has knocked off the Bears in January.
Junior Jay Clifton had another strong night, as he finished with 28 points, which included draining five 3-point baskets. Clifton also had six assists and two rebounds while going 3 for 4 from the free throw line. Junior Elijah Malamed had his best night scoring since Mother Lode League play began, as he scored 14 points and made four shots from downtown. Malamed also had six assists and three rebounds. Junior Braeden Orlandi finished the night with a double-double. Orlandi had 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block.
Calaveras (17-7, 5-1 Mother Lode League), will take on Argonaut at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday in Jackson and then will host Amador at 7:30 p.m., Friday night in San Andreas.