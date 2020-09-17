49ers look to rebound against Jets after disappointing home loss to Arizona

It’s safe to say that the first game of the 2020 NFL season did not go the way the San Francisco 49ers would have liked. Playing in an empty Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers lost on their home field to the Arizona Cardinals 24-20. And while it would be easy to act as if the sky is falling, there’s more pointing in the direction of the loss being chalked up to just a bad game, rather than a glimpse of what’s in store for the next 16 weeks.
Arizona (1-0) has played the 49ers tough the last couple of years, so that was expected heading into this game. However, San Francisco (0-1) did nothing to help their cause. The 49ers looked like a team that was flat, uninspired and perhaps could have used a few preseason games to wake up. Between a blocked punt, being unable to fall on fumbles, costly penalties, the inability to slow down new Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins (14 receptions, 151 yards) and not finding a way to stop quarterback Kyler Murray (230 yards passing, 91 yards rushing), San Francisco made life much more difficult for itself.
Perhaps the most glaring issue was the lack of production from the 49er wide receiver group. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (259 yards, 2 touchdowns) only completed four passes for 41 yards to wide receivers. With no production from the receivers, Garoppolo had to utilize his running backs out of the backfield and tight ends George Kittle (4 receptions, 44 yards) and Jordan Reed (2 receptions, 12 yards). When Garoppolo needed to make plays late in the game, his passes were not crisp and prevented the 49ers from scoring to take the lead.
Some good from the loss was the play of running back Raheem Mostert (15 carries, 56 yards; 4 catches, 95 yards, 1 touchdown) and running back Jerick McKinnon (3 catches, 20 yards, 1 touchdown), who was on the receiving end of a Garoppolo touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to put the 49ers ahead.
The good thing is that San Francisco has two games coming up that should end in victory. The 49ers will head east to take on the New York Jets and the New York Giants in back-to-back weeks. The Jets are coming off a tough 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The main issues heading into Sunday’s matchup will be if Kittle will be completely healthy, after suffering a sprained knee against Arizona. Also, a lot of focus will be on the chemistry between Garoppolo and his wide receivers. The 49ers made a move on Tuesday, signing free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu. This move should help, as second-year receiver Deebo Samuel is still recovering from an injured foot. There has also been talk that rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be back for Sunday’s game against the Jets, which would help out San Francisco’s passing game.
But perhaps what will be the most obvious change might be how much head coach Kyle Shanahan pounds the rock. San Francisco, who under Shanahan has been a run-first offense, only rushed for 123 yards against Arizona. The 49ers need the running game to open up their play-action passes, so perhaps Shanahan will try to run the ball a little more on Sunday.
It isn’t time to panic, but a loss to the Jets could push things in that direction. Nevertheless, the 49ers should end up in the win column and the final score prediction is 27-14.