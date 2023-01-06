With only 11 Bret Harte players, the Bullfrogs lose to Amador 3-1

There was a lot that the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team needed to overcome for a chance to end up in the win column against the Amador Buffaloes.
Bret Harte only had 11 players, so there would be no substitutes. And because of the heavy rainfall, the referees reduced the size of Amador’s field to the width of the football field for safety purposes. At the end of the night, the Bullfrogs were unable to capture the victory and lost to Amador 3-1 on Thursday in Sutter Creek.
Amador scored all three of its goals in the first half, while Bret Harte got the only goal in the final 40 minutes of play. Senior Bullfrog Zach Perry earned Bret Harte a penalty kick and Gio Da Ros capitalized for his third goal of the season.
“We underperformed and are capable of far more than we demonstrated tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “Amador was the better team tonight and we were not firing on all cylinders. We were missing critical tackles, lacked strength under pressure high up the pitch and allowed repeated penetration of the midfield.”
Bret Harte (0-1 MLL) will return to action on Jan. 10 when it hosts the Calaveras Red Hawks (0-1 MLL) at 5:45 p.m. at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
