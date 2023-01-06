With only 11 Bret Harte players, the Bullfrogs lose to Amador 3-1
Buy Now

There was a lot that the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team needed to overcome for a chance to end up in the win column against the Amador Buffaloes.

Bret Harte only had 11 players, so there would be no substitutes. And because of the heavy rainfall, the referees reduced the size of Amador’s field to the width of the football field for safety purposes. At the end of the night, the Bullfrogs were unable to capture the victory and lost to Amador 3-1 on Thursday in Sutter Creek.

