Calaveras boys' soccer beats Bret Harte in county clash

Calaveras head soccer coach Rob Leetham knew that picking up a win over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs would be no easy task.
Calaveras had lost two of its last three games, which included being shutout at home two days earlier against the Sonora Wildcats. As for the Bullfrogs, they were riding a four-game winning streak and had scored 25 goals in the process.
The first head-to-head matchup between Bret Harte and Calaveras in nearly two years ended with Calaveras picking up a 4-2 win Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“It was a typical Calaveras vs. Bret Harte soccer match with lots of excitement,” Leetham said. “I’m so proud of our boys for bouncing back after a really rough night on Tuesday. Not only did they play much better, but they played with some real gusto tonight.”
As for Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia, he would have liked to have picked up the victory, but had nothing but positive feelings surrounding his squad following the loss.
“I could never be disappointed with this group,” Gouveia said. “I’ve never had a more dedicated and committed set of athletes. We came across a very determined and hard-working opponent and came up on the wrong side on the scoreboard.”
Calaveras scored the first two goals of the night. Early in the contest, Calaveras’ Greyson Blackwell took a long free kick and Alvin Marquez was able to capitalize near the goal for the first score of the game. Calaveras’ second goal came near the end of the opening half, as junior Jeremiah Hinkle blasted a shot into the back of the net, with an assist from Carter Mabanag.
Calaveras took its 2-0 lead into the second half, but Bret Harte had no intention of giving up. The Bullfrogs got goals from senior JB Pryor and junior Ezra Radabaugh to tie the game at 2-2.
Calaveras recorded what turned out to be the game-winning goal when Mabanag scored on a breakaway with an assist from co-captain Landon Harrington. Mabanag added his second goal of the evening late in the second half to give Calaveras the 4-2 win.
“My heart sank a bit when the Bullfrogs tied it up, but our guys rose to the challenge,” Leetham said. “I was so happy for Carter to break the tie and then knock in another one as well. This old coach is going to sleep better tonight. After our disappointing effort on Tuesday, I haven't slept much!”
Calaveras and Bret Harte will both have some time off, as Mother Lode League play will not resume until Jan. 4. Calaveras (1-1-0 MLL) will take on the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne, while Bret Harte (0-1-0 MLL) will host the Argonaut Mustangs in Angels Camp.