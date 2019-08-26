Calaveras cross country keeps an eye on the prize

The expectations surrounding the Calaveras High School boys’ cross country team could not be any higher.
For many programs, being in the running for a league title is at the top of the list. After that, being able to fight for a section championship is a lofty goal. And finally, competing to be one of the top squads in the state is just a fun dream.
For Calaveras, winning the Mother Lode League and section title are realistic goals and finishing as a top team in California is within reach.
“We should be in there fighting for a section title, if not winning it,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said about his varsity boys’ squad. “That is something that we should expect of ourselves and I think they do. We want to make some noise at the state meet. That would be a lot of fun to make the top-10, but that’s way down the line. We still need to see how we develop and injuries play a major part. But, yeah, we have high expectations for the boys, both individually and as a team.”
With Calaveras’ returning runners, it’s no surprise that Avrit feels so strongly about the future. Jacob Christopher, Jeremy Milligan, Nicolas Moore, Bennie Hesser, Rafael Roldan, Nicholas Saliski, Jamie Espirtu and Garrett Hesser have the experience behind them to help give Calaveras that necessary surge to move forward.
“This is the best group I’ve ever had when it comes to kids coming in ready to go at the beginning of the season,” Avrit said. “They are all in really good shape.”
A major reason why his male runners are in such good shape is they didn’t just start running once cross country season began. For the runners, which include Christopher, training for the upcoming season began months ago under the hot summer sun.
“Training starts during the summer, so you have to run in the heat,” Christopher said. “It’s terrible and I hate it, but at the same time, you learn that that is what makes you stronger. The cooler runs are nice, but it’s the hotter runs that are going to make you stronger.”
Something that Calaveras doesn’t have to battle this year is unhealthy air quality. During the summer of 2018, fires from the surrounding areas made the air quality dangerous and prevented the runners from practicing during their normal running hours. Avrit asked them to run either in the morning or at night, when the air quality wasn’t as bad. With fires not currently an issue, Avrit feels that his younger runners are reaping the benefits.
“That definitely helps,” Avrit said about the fresh air. “It helps with the younger kids who are still trying to get in shape, so you can be more consistent with that.”
The fall of 2018 was a great time for Calaveras’ boys’ squad. They placed first in the Mother Lode League standings and finished third at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section meet. Many of those runners hit the track in the spring and were responsible for helping Calaveras win a co-MLL title and bring home a blue section banner. Avrit believes that success helped fan the flames when it came to offseason training.
“With the cross country and track success of last year, I think that took them into the summer and a lot of them did a really good job to stay consistent and get in some really good miles with anticipation that this could be a really special cross country season,” Avrit said. “We have a really solid group and now it’s a matter of progressing and getting better.”
Calaveras got its first taste of competition on Aug. 23 at the Lodi Flame Invitational at Lodi Lake. In the 5,000-meter varsity race, Calaveras had two runners finish in the top-10. Christopher took fifth (17:23) out of 200 runners and Milligan was right behind with an eighth-place finish (17:26). Other times were: Bennie Hesser (18:00); Moore (18:09); Saliski (18:26); and Roldan (19:14).
Running in the two-mile sophomore boys’ race was: Garrett Hesser (10:37); Cody Torrance (12:12); and Brenden Mendosa (12:56). Competing in the two-mile JV boys’ race was: Espiritu (11:10); Cristobal Flores (12:28); Emiliano Becerra (13:49); and Trenton Ward (15;44). And the runners in the 2-mile freshman boys’ race were: Logan Gomes (12:03); Ethan Lynn (13:30); Tyler Davidson (14:37); and Kristian Stachura (14:40).
While Avrit has a very experienced boys’ team, the same cannot be said about the girls. Aside from junior Katarina Borchin, the majority of the girl runners are still learning how to be distance runners. At the Lodi Flame Invitational, Borchin took 16th in the 5,000-meter varsity girls’ race with her time of 22:23.
“Katarina was hurt right at the end of the track season, so she took an extended amount of time off during the summer, so she didn’t run a whole lot during the summer,” Avrit said of Borchin, who reached the CIF State Cross Country Championship the previous two years. “So, we’re coming back slowly with her.”
Running in the two-mile sophomore girls’ race was: Emma Alliende (14:44); Sage Miller (14:59); Bridgette Boriolo (15:56); and Peyton Curran (17:07). Running in the two-mile freshman girls race was Grace Damin, who finished in 14:42.
Calaveras will begin the Mother Lode League season on Sept. 18 when it hosts a league cluster at Valley Springs Elementary School. The Mother Lode League finals are set for Oct. 30 at Frogtown.