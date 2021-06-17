Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Madison Clark

Typically, a three- or even four-sport athlete, Calaveras junior Madison Clark played basketball and softball in 2021. Clark is a three-year varsity starter in both basketball and softball and dominated yet again in both sports. In six basketball games, Clark had 39 points, 22 rebounds, 19 assists and 19 steals.
“Madison improved in two key areas this season,” Calaveras head basketball coach Jeremy Malamed said. “First, was shooting percentage. Her numbers freshman and sophomore year on field goals and free throws were basically the same. We didn’t see the improvement from year one to year two that we were hoping for. So, at the end of last season, we set that as a goal for her to improve this season, and she accomplished that, finishing around the rim much more consistently, improving her pull-up jumper, and was significantly better on free throws, even closing out some big wins for us throughout the season when we were playing AAU tournaments with clutch free throws. She’s coachable, competitive and a great teammate; everything you can ask for in a player.”
On the softball diamond, Clark finished the year as the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League. She hit for an average of .704 and either scored a run or recorded an RBI in all 15 games. She recorded 38 hits, had 27 RBIs, scored 39 times, had three doubles, five triples and five home runs. Clark walked six times, was hit by two pitches, and stole 20 bags. And from her position at second base, Clark had a fielding percentage of .967.
“The great thing about Madison is she’s an energy person,” Calaveras softball coach Mike Koepp said. “Having all of that and being able to balance it the way she did is a testament to who she is and what kind of energy she brings when she plays softball, or basketball, or anything she does.”