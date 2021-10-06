Aided by hometown atmosphere, Bret Harte beats Calaveras in four sets

The 2021 volleyball playoffs don’t begin until the end of October. However, there was an absolute playoff atmosphere inside of Bret Harte’s Bob Bach Gym for the county clash between the Bullfrogs and Calaveras.
It’s getting to the point of the season where teams are not only fighting for better positioning in the Mother Lode League standings, but also a stronger seeding once the playoffs begin. Bret Harte and Calaveras are both battling for second place in the Mother Lode League and both squads wanted to prove to the other who the top volleyball team in the county is.
With so much at stake, and fans from both schools trying to will their teams to victory, it was Bret Harte who defended its home court and beat Calaveras for the second time this season. The Bullfrogs beat Calaveras in four sets (16-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19) Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
“This is as good as it gets and it’s mainly because of the crowd,” Bret Harte senior Ally Stoy said. “The loud environment gives everyone motivation to play better. It’s just a lot more fun that way.”
There’s no question that the packed gym played a factor in the match. Even though Calaveras was the visiting team, there were plenty who made the trip to Angels Camp to support their squad. However, as to be expected, the hometown fans made sure not to be out-cheered and made their voices heard from the first, to the last point of the match.
“It was exciting to be in this gym tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Before the first set started, I looked at Jaycee Davey and said, ‘Just look at the crowd and take it all in. This is what it’s all about.’ I wanted her to be able to have that picture in her head of those moments that as an adult, she’ll always be able to look back on. But the crowd responded and was awesome. They showed up in numbers and showed up with energy and it was awesome to have them support us with every point.”
The win gives Bret Harte a two-game lead over Calaveras for second place in the league standings. For Calaveras, the loss drops its league record against teams with a winning record—Bret Harte and Sonora—to 0-4. The trend of losing to quality squads is something Calaveras will need to break if it hopes to have a successful postseason run at the end of the month.
“I think it’s the name of the school that really messes with our heads,” Calaveras senior Madison Clark said. “We go to tournaments and play teams who are just as good, if not better and we do perfectly fine against them. I think it’s the name and being in Calaveras County and it just messes with our heads.”
After a brief ceremony that paid tribute to former Calaveras and Bret Harte student-athletes, Calaveras jumped ahead of Bret Harte in the opening set and never looked back. Early in the first set, Calaveras was able to build a 10-3 lead. The Bullfrogs cut the deficit to three after a kill from junior Aariah Fox and a Calaveras miscue, but the two-point run ended there and Calaveras went on a 5-0 run of its own. Calaveras ended up taking the first set 25-16.
“Our focus was to come out strong, because that made a huge difference in our momentum,” said Calaveras’ first-year head coach Rebecca Conley, who never lost to Bret Harte as a Calaveras player, but is 0-2 against the Bullfrogs as a coach. “The last game against Bret Harte was all about momentum. The first two sets in the first game against them, they had the momentum and in the last two sets, we had the momentum. I was extremely proud of them for coming out so fast and that’s the first time all season that we came out that fast and hard. I saw a lot of good things from the girls today.”
Clark felt good after taking the first set, stating, “We were pretty pumped and I thought we were going to keep that same energy and same intensity. We thought that we were in their heads and they were down.”
After losing the opening set, Stoy had to remind herself that there was still a long way to go and the match was still up for grabs.
“There’s always going to be that nervous doubt and I feel that every player has that,” Stoy said. “At the end of the day, you trust your team and just know that it's going to be OK.”
As the Bullfrogs took the floor to begin the second set, there was silence on the Bret Harte bench and Porovich had to remind her players to be energetic.
“In big games, especially a rivalry game, there tends to be extra pressure and that’s where sometimes players will respond and there’s more energy with that pressure, and sometimes there’s not,” Porovich said. “I just wanted to redirect the focus that we create our own energy and we control what goes on on our side of the court.”
The two squads battled for each point and with Bret Harte leading 8-6, the Bullfrogs went on a 5-0 run with kills from sophomore Chase Silva and senior Trianna Jordan and a serving ace from senior Jaycee Davey. Calaveras answered with a kill from junior Kyra Saiers and two kills from senior Sydney Remus. Bret Harte was able to get some more separation and built a 20-12 lead.
Trailing by eight, Calaveras went on to outscore Bret Harte 9-3 to cut Bret Harte’s lead to 23-21. Bret Harte ended the set with two kills from Silva and won 25-22.
“We made a couple of little adjustments and the girls on the court responded well, and we were able to roll with those changes as if it was seamless and the players stepped up,” Porovich said about the difference between the first and second set. “They decided they weren’t going to go down in their own house without a fight.”
With the momentum gained after winning the second set—mixed with the excitement from the hometown crowd—Bret Harte started the third set with aggression and built a 16-9 lead. Trailing by seven, Calaveras clawed its way back with an ace from Clark, a block from senior Karah Auld, an ace from junior Laney Koepp and a kill from senior Sierra Lowry, Calaveras ended up tying Bret Harte at 18-18. But even with the Calaveras comeback, the Bullfrogs never played from behind.
Bret Harte outscored Calaveras 7-3 to take the third set 25-21 and led the match 2-1.
“I don’t know if I necessarily think it deflated us, because when we played them at our house, the same situation happened and we were able to fight back,” Clark said about dropping the third set. “We didn’t come out in that third set with much intensity and Bret Harte came out with more intensity.”
Heading into the fourth set, Stoy knew how important it was to put Calaveras away and to not have to try and beat their rivals in a fifth set.
“You definitely need to be confident in the fourth set and try to end it there,” Stoy said. “Having to go to a fifth set is really nerve racking, especially because it takes fewer points to win. You have to be confident and calm in the fourth set.”
Early in the fourth set, Bret Harte got back-to-back aces from senior Cierra Gilbert and kills from Stoy and Fox and along with Calaveras errors, the Bullfrogs led 10-4. Calaveras got a point with a Bret Harte serve into the net and with junior Brooke Nordahl serving, went on a run that cut the deficit to 10-9. Calaveras’ defense made a number of impressive plays, which was something Conley enjoyed seeing from her players.
“I’m really proud of how we played defensively,” Conley said. “We do a lot of work and we are known as a good defensive team and I’ve heard that from teams who are not in our league at tournaments. They’ll come up to me and say, ‘Wow, your team has good defense and they don’t let anything drop.’ I’m really proud of them for that.”
As well as Calaveras played defensively all night, it wasn’t enough to slow down the Bullfrogs in the fourth set. Bret Harte won the match with a 25-19 fourth set victory.
For Bret Harte, Sommer good had two aces and four digs; Ashlin Arias had six digs; Silva had a team-high 15 kills on 41 attacks with one block and three digs; Gilbert had three aces and was 111 for 112 passing with 35 assists and eight digs; junior Kenna Williams had four kills and one block; Fox had 14 kills, two blocks and 11 digs; CJ DesBouillons was 8 for 8 serving with 10 digs; Stoy had four kills and three blocks; Jordan had four kills, five blocks and six digs; and Davey had one ace, one kill and 22 digs.
For Calaveras, Saiers had two kills, 41 assists, one ace, seven digs and three blocks; Remus had 11 kills and 11 digs; Lowry had a team-high 13 kills, two aces, one dig and three blocks; Nordahl had six kills, one ace and 10 digs; Clark had seven kills, one ace and 15 digs; Auld finished with nine kills and three blocks; Koepp had two aces, two assists and eight digs; and Cassidy Black had 10 digs.