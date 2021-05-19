Calaveras overcomes large deficit to beat Sonora

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas, the Calaveras High School baseball team gave up 12 runs, 11 hits and committed 10 errors against the Sonora Wildcats. And yet, Calaveras walked off its home diamond with the win.
Calaveras used a seven-run sixth inning to complete the 13-12 come-from-behind victory over the Wildcats. With the win, Calaveras is now 10-1 in Mother Lode League play
Sonora scored once in the first and once in the second, but Calaveras took the lead in the bottom of the second by scoring three times. Calaveras’ slim 3-2 advantage didn’t last long, as the Wildcats scored six times in the third and three times in the fourth to build their lead to 11-3.
In the bottom of the fourth, trailing by eight, Calaveras got three runs with hits from Andy Rios and Gus Tofanelli. Sonora scored its final run in the top of the fifth and with nine outs left in the game, Calaveras trailed 12-6.
Calaveras drew two walks and got singles from Woody Gardina, Chris Maddock and Clayton Moore to drive in three runs. Senior Carson Cook knocked in two with a single and with the pressure on, Tofanelli smacked a fastball into the outfield for a two-run double, which was Calaveras’ seventh run of the inning and gave his team the lead. Junior Dean Habbestad pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Calaveras held on for the one-run win.
Tofanelli went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs; Moore went 4 for 5 with a double, scored two runs and recorded three RBIs; Gardina had a double, scored twice and knocked in two; Rios had a double, two RBIs, walked three times and scored twice; Maddock went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI; and Ryan Tafoya scored twice and walked three times.
Cook started the game and went 2.1 innings, giving up eight hits, eight runs, two earned runs, with one walk and two strikeouts. Habbestad got the win in relief, going 3.2 innings, giving up three hits, four runs, two earned, with no walks and two strikeouts.
Calaveras will try and sweep the Wildcats, as the two teams square off for the final time at 6 p.m., Friday in Sonora.