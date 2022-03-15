Bullfrogs suffer their first loss of the season

Early morning rain didn’t prevent the Bret Harte High School boys’ golf team from hosting the Argonaut Mustangs. In the third Mother Lode League match of the season, the Bullfrogs were handed their first loss of the year.
In a match between two 2-0 teams, Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 236-271 Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs were led by both Jakob Bouma and Troy Dragomanovich, who each shot a team-low 53; Chance Herndon shot a 54; Alexander Buteau carded a 55; and Michael Theis finished the afternoon by shooting a 56. Argonaut’s Conor Gallagher earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 40.
Bret Harte (2-1 Mother Lode League) will host unbeaten Sonora (3-0 MLL) Thursday in Angels Camp. Sonora beat Summerville 245-282 Tuesday afternoon.