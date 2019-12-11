It was a night of pins for Calaveras wrestlers

LODI – The Calaveras High School wrestling team was in a situation that it typically doesn’t find itself in – trailing.
Early in a road battle with Tokay High School, the scoreboard showed that the home Tigers led 18-0 after three matches. Sure, the first two matches were awarded to Tokay via forfeit and the third was a pin, but nevertheless, Calaveras stormed back and beat the Tigers 60-24 Wednesday night in Lodi.
“I warned them beforehand that we are going to start down 12-0,” Calaveras head coach Ryan Upchurch said. “We knew that Cody (Batterton) was going to have one of their top kids. So, I just wanted them to do what we do and take care of business as usual and the score will take care of itself.”
The way that Calaveras took care of business was by pinning Tokay to the mat. All of Calaveras’ points came by way of a pin, which turned out to be 10 pins. Tyler Ferrante, Dominic Boitano, Garrett Randolph, CJ Meza, Chris Autrey, Caden Villegas, Tim Alec, Donivan Giangregorio, Bradley Fuller and Caleb Bennett all had their hands raised following a pin.
“We are a family and it’s great to see every one of us succeed,” Autrey said.
Out of the 10 Calaveras grapplers who recorded pins, Upchurch was quite pleased with what he saw from Boitano, who pinned his opponent with nine seconds remaining in the first period.
“The kid that he (Boitano) beat tonight is one of the Tokay assistant coaches’ son and I’ve seen him wrestle before and I think is a really good wrestler,” Upchurch said. “For Dominic to put him to his back and stick him in the first period like that, that’s a big win for him.”
Although it wasn’t the fastest pin of the night, Meza (152 pounds) made quick work of his opponent. After recording an early two points with a takedown, Meza picked up the pin with 45 seconds remaining in the first period.
“I told CJ when he came back to the bench that the number one thing that I was mad about was that his match was done before I was done talking to the next guy,” laughed Upchurch. “He’s developing and turning into a veteran and it’s only early in his sophomore year.”
While Alec didn’t begin the night needing any extra motivation, it was given to him before anyone hit the mat. During the pregame festivities, wrestlers meet their opponents in the middle of the mat and shake hands and then shake the hands of the opposing teams’ coaches. For whatever reason, Alec’s opponent didn’t give him much of a shake, rather, a quick slap. The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by Alec.
“I like to show a lot of respect when I got out on the mat, and I felt like there was a little bit of disrespect that he slapped my hand,” Alec said. “We shake hands for a reason and it just felt like he disrespected me. I wouldn't say that I was pissed off, it just gave me that little bit extra. Things like that just don’t happen; we shake hands and we wrestle and it’s mutual respect and that’s what I expect.”
How did Alec handle the situation? He pinned his opponent in 22 seconds.
“I wasn’t going out looking for a quick pin, but he gave me the position and I took advantage of it,” Alec said.
Giangregorio was the only Calaveras wrestler who got a pin that didn’t come in the first period. In the opening period, Giangregorio jumped out to a 10-4 lead, as he performed five takedowns. Giangregorio added three more points in the second set and then with 12 seconds remaining in the match, he finally put his opponent’s shoulders to the mat for the win.
“One of the goals that I set for him (Giangregorio) this year was to chase Justin Brown’s single-season takedown record,” Upchurch said. “It’s a long way to go – with 167 of them – but he had six tonight. But the kid that Donivan wrestled is a good kid and he won a tournament here last weekend. So, if Donivan is doing that to kids like that, we are where we want to be.”
When it was all said and done, Calaveras came back from 18-0 and left Tokay with a 36-point win. But like any quality coach, Upchurch knows there are still areas where he’d like to see improvement.
“Our scrambling, feel and freezing our opponents on their back was fantastic,” Upchurch said. “I want us to work on being smoother and better on top. We never really turned anybody over from on top. We were catching people on their backs from transitions from takedowns. I want us to develop our top game to another level.”
On Dec. 3, Calaveras beat Lodi 63-6 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. In the win, Calaveras got pins from Alec; Giangregorio; Fuller; Ferrante; Phoenix Nguyen; Batterton; Boitano; and Meza. Calaveras got wins from Villegas and Jake Black.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Tokay 66-6. Calaveras got pins from Robert Pineda; CJ Munniks; Ryan Starr; Josh Hughes; Statzell; and Billy Blevins. On Dec. 3, Calaveras beat Lodi 48-18 with pins from Autrey; Statzell; Jordan Coburn; Bennett and Calista Randolph.
Girls wrestling
On Dec. 3, Calaveras’ girl wrestlers took on Lodi and lost 12-3. Calaveras’ Jamie Smith picked up an 11-9 victory, gaining points with three takedowns, one reversal, one near fall and one escape. Calista Randolph got pinned in the first period and Miale Hie-Kosta got pinned in the third period.