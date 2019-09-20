Week 5 preview: Calaveras at Bradshaw Christian
Enterprise photo by Kathleen Bisbikis

Calaveras (1-2) at Bradshaw Christian (2-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 20

Place: Sacramento

2019 season: Calaveras (1-2, 0-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0. Bradshaw Christian (2-1) – beat Salesian College Prep. 24-7; beat Durham 41-21; lost to East Nicolaus 14-6.

Last meeting: Calaveras beat Bradshaw Christian 57-7 in 2018 in San Andreas.

Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 1-0.

Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Bradshaw Christian: “Bradshaw is another really solid program. The coaching staff has been there for a while and they are constantly in the playoffs and are usually making a run for a section title and a bid for a state bowl game in their division.”

Week 4 review: Calaveras lost at home to Ripon 24-0. Calaveras trailed 10-0 at halftime and got outscored 14-0 in the final two quarters. Quarterback Nolan Dart threw for 52 yards and junior Clayton Moore rushed for 101 and had a sack. Defensively, Calaveras forced three turnovers. For a full game story, plus videos, photos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.

Week 4 JV review: Calaveras’ JV squad lost to Ripon 35-20 Sept. 13 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Braeden Orlandi rushed for two scores and Ryan Starr scored once in the loss. Quarterback Travis Byrd connected with Joshua Boyington for a 2-point conversion and Dominic Boitano intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Calaveras is now 0-2.

2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 11 for 23, 186 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 11 for 23, 186 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 54-303-2; Lozano, 19-110-1; Garcia, 3-51-1; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Dart, 17-51-0; Hopper, 8-40-0; Black, 2-8-0; Nguyen, 1-2-0; team, 118-602-4. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Lozano, 3-94;1; Black, 4-50-2; Moore, 1-29-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 11-186-3.

Next week: Calaveras vs. Stellar Prep, 7 p.m.

