Bret Harte is unable to beat the top squad in the Mother Lode League

SONORA – The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team was unable to not only hand the Sonora Wildcats their first Mother Lode League loss of the year, but the Bullfrogs were also unable to capture their first league victory.
Bret Harte lost to the Wildcats 7-0 on Tuesday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.
Although the Bullfrogs ended up losing by seven, the scrappy Bret Harte defense frustrated Sonora early in the contest. The Wildcats took a number of shots only to be kept off the scoreboard by junior goalie Reata Lucore.
For much of the opening 40 minutes, Bret Harte was able to keep the Wildcats from scoring. Sonora finally put the ball into the back of the net with 6:17 to play in the first half and then added its second goal with 3:08 to play. At halftime, Sonora led 2-0. Sonora found its groove in the second half and scored five times for the 7-0 win.
Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman was pleased with the effort from her team against the top squad in the league, saying, “I’ve been training them hard on ‘rondos’ over the past week and those passing drills are starting to pay off for sure. I’m hoping to show up tough against Summerville on Thursday like we started tonight.”
Bret Harte (0-7 MLL) will take on Summerville at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday in Tuolumne. Bret Harte will end its season with back-to-back games against Calaveras. The Bullfrogs will host Calaveras on Feb. 7 and then take on the Red Hawks on Feb. 9 in San Andreas.
