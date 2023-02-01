Bret Harte is unable to beat the top squad in the Mother Lode League
SONORA – The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team was unable to not only hand the Sonora Wildcats their first Mother Lode League loss of the year, but the Bullfrogs were also unable to capture their first league victory.

Bret Harte lost to the Wildcats 7-0 on Tuesday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.

