Bret Harte places first at the Mother Lode League midseason golf tournament

At the end of the Mother Lode League midseason golf tournament, both Bret Harte and Calaveras left the course feeling good about the afternoon of golf Thursday at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
The Bullfrogs (6-1 Mother Lode League) had the best team score out of all the Mother Lode League teams with a 475. Coming in second was Argonaut with a 504. As for Calaveras, although it has yet to pick up a league victory, it placed fourth overall with a score of 615. Placing third was Sonora (514), while Amador placed fifth (626) and Summerville was unable to have its full team in attendance and finished without an official score.
Argonaut’s Connor Gallagher earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 82, which was one stroke better than Summerville’s Jesse Vehuel.
The Bret Harte duo of Eli Weidmann and Chance Herndon placed fourth and fifth respectively, as Weidmann shot an 84 and Herndon carded an 87. Bullfrog Troy Dragomanovich placed seventh overall by shooting a 99; Bret Harte’s Jakob Bouma tied for ninth with a 101; and Mikey Theis shot a 104.
“It was a great team win for us today and both (Rich) Cathcart and I were proud of the way the boys scored,” Bret Harte head coach Cody Dragomanovich said. “All the boys, on the other hand, said they can play better than today, which is very exciting as a coach to have such a young and hungry team.”
For the fourth-place Calaveras squad, Mason Neelens led the way with a 114; Logan Peterson shot a 118; Billy Peterson shot a 124; Merrick Strange carded a 129; and Dominic Boitano finished the day by shooting a 130. Thursday’s tournament was the first time Calaveras had played an 18-hole match.
“We were very happy to finish fourth,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “The guys scored pretty good considering it was 18 holes.”
Bret Harte will have a big week coming up, as it will take on Argonaut and Sonora, who are also at the top of the Mother Lode League standings. The Bullfrogs will take on Argonaut on April 5 and Sonora April 7. Both matches will be on the road. As for Calaveras, it will host Amador on April 5 and Argonaut on April 7. Both of those matches will be played at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.