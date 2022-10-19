Even on an off night, the Bullfrogs collect MLL win No. 12

SUTTER CREEK – The bad news is that the Bret Harte High School volleyball team played perhaps its worst match of the season. The good news is that even on a rough night, the Bullfrogs were still able to get back on the bus with a victory.
In order for the Bullfrogs to extend their Mother Lode League winning streak to seven—which would match the most league wins in a row for Bret Harte since 2011—they would have to knock off the upstart Amador Buffaloes, who wanted nothing more than to send Bret Harte back to Angels Camp with a loss.
Even on an off night, Bret Harte was able to beat Amador 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16) on Tuesday night to improve to 12-2 in the league standings with one match left to play.
“I’m definitely disappointed with the way we played tonight, but I think we came into the game with too much confidence,” Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias said. “You don’t want to have too much confidence and I think that’s what we had tonight.”
Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich was not surprised with the fight that Amador showed. And with new head coach Alexis Lanier taking over the Buffalo program, Porovich would not be surprised to have more close battles with Amador down the road.
“With a new coach at Amador this year, who is an alum and who played in the program when the program was successful, I am 100% confident that she is going to build this program back up,” Porovich said. “Right now, she has the buy-in from her players that they are going to work hard and if a team underestimates them and thinks they can just show up and that’s enough, Amador is going to prove them wrong and outwork them.”
The Buffalos showed early that they were going to try and outwork the Bullfrogs. With Bret Harte leading 11-8 in the first set, Amador ended up taking a 12-11 lead. The Bullfrogs were able to get some separation with kills from junior Sophie Bouma and a serving ace from senior Aariah Fox. But when it felt like the Bullfrogs figured things out and would run away with the set, Amador battled back and cut Bret Harte’s lead to 22-20. The Bullfrogs were able to hold on for the 25-21 victory.
Bret Harte began the second set with three consecutive aces from Fox. After Amador got two points to bring the score to 3-2, Bouma recorded a kill and junior Abbi Molina recorded back-to-back aces. With the set tied at 7-7, Amador quickly started to jump ahead of the Bullfrogs and seemingly in a flash, led 23-15. With very little room for error, Bret Harte went on a 10-0 run with kills from junior Chase Silva, a combo block from junior Makenna Tutthill and Silva and two aces from Bouma to stun Amador and take the second set 25-23.
“We do a variety of drills at practice that force the girls to play from behind and I think it gives them the confidence that there’s almost no gap that is too big to overcome if they pull together and they take care of the little things,” Porovich said. “It’s encouraging to see them actually put that to work come gametime.”
After such a big comeback, it would be natural to assume that Amador would throw in the towel and just go through the motions in the third set. Instead, the Buffaloes came out hot and went on a 13-0 run to shock Bret Harte.
“There is a line where you can make adjustments in a game and fix some of the little strategic things, but when it is a total collapse, the ownership really falls on the players,” Porovich said about trying to coach through a 13-0 deficit. “They are the ones on the court and it’s the basic routine things that need to be taken care of. It’s not a strategy; it’s just the skills that they know and that they have.”
Like they did in the second set, the Bullfrogs picked themselves up off the floor and chipped away at Amador’s lead. The 13-0 deficit turned into a 18-15 Amador advantage. However, three points was as close as the Bullfrogs got to Amador on the scoreboard and the home squad took the third set 25-18.
“We were all looking at each other on the court for someone to step up,” Arias said about the rough third set. “In the fourth set we knew that we had to win it because we didn’t want to have another set like the third.”
The Bullfrogs didn’t let the third set carry over to the fourth, as they found their momentum and used kills from Molina, Fox, Tutthill, Bouma and Silva, along with aces from Bouma and Fox to take the set 25-16.
“Tonight, was the night that we needed to get all of the bad stuff out of our system,” Arias said.
Bret Harte’s Brennen Brouillette had 28 assists, one block and one dig; Fox had five kills, five aces and six digs; Silva had a team-high 12 kills, one block, two aces and four digs; Bouma had eight kills, one block, one assist, three aces and three digs; Rubi Rodriguez had one dig; Molina had five aces, four digs and one kill; Tutthill had three kills, one block and one dig; and Arias had 10 digs.
Bret Harte will next host Calaveras on senior night to wrap up the regular season. The county clash will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“Senior night is always a fun opportunity to honor the girls who have put in the sweat and the tears and the hard work and just to remember what they've given to the program,” Porovich said. “They’ve put so much into the foundation of the program, and we’ll continue to build upon that. It’s always special when you can remember back to when they were freshmen and to see how far they’ve come and how much they’ve developed in the game. This is a special group and every year it’s hard to see the seniors go.”
Junior varsity – Bret Harte’s JV team beat Amador 26-24, 25-13 on Tuesday night. Oliva Burke had two kills and one ace; Izzy Valente had two kills; Emmy Arbulich had 12 assists and four aces; Mica Davis had three aces; and Rylee Banks had five aces.