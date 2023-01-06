Bullfrogs unable to top Amador in first game of the MLL season

The start of Mother Lode League play did not go the way that the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team wanted. Bret Harte lost to the Amador Buffaloes 4-1 on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Amador scored three times in the first half and added its fourth goal of the night in the final 40 minutes. The Bullfrogs got on the scoreboard in the second half with a penalty kick from Maleah Schimp, which is her first goal of the season.
“Despite missing a few key starters, I was very proud of the team for rising to the occasion,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “They played a tough match with a positive and aggressive style that sadly, the overall score did not reflect. We have high hopes of a better outcome in our next match against Amador.”
Bret Harte (0-1 MLL) will try to capture its first league victory when it next takes on the Calaveras Red Hawks (0-1 MLL) on Jan. 10 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
