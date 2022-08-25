Maybe the secret to golf is to just hit the ball as hard as you possibly can

La Contenta senior men engaged in a unique team scramble game on Aug. 15 as all players hit from the red tees at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Vegas bookies based odds on the winning teams according to which had the longest hitters. Their predictions proved mostly correct.

Stormin’ Norman Miley continued his onslaught, as he helped club champ Alan Couchman, amazing Mike Pisano, and former longshoreman Ken Jones sail into first by three strokes. You don’t dare interview retired attorney Norm after a win because in typical lawyer fashion, he charges by the hour.

