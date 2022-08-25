Maybe the secret to golf is to just hit the ball as hard as you possibly can

La Contenta senior men engaged in a unique team scramble game on Aug. 15 as all players hit from the red tees at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Vegas bookies based odds on the winning teams according to which had the longest hitters. Their predictions proved mostly correct.
Stormin’ Norman Miley continued his onslaught, as he helped club champ Alan Couchman, amazing Mike Pisano, and former longshoreman Ken Jones sail into first by three strokes. You don’t dare interview retired attorney Norm after a win because in typical lawyer fashion, he charges by the hour.
All players in the second-place group, David Dean, Frank Elizondo, George Dillon, and Ralph Johnson, contributed to their effort. Most of the groupies focused on this group even though they didn’t win as much money because they were better-looking than those in first. Unlike local wine producer Ken Polk, Dillon recently read about the evils of drinking wine. As a result, he has given up reading.
A tie ensued for third place between the teams of Mike Mendoza, gold tee champ Gary Stockeland, Gabe Karam, Earl Watkins and that of Matt Theodore, Robert Bradley, Russell Hart, and sneaky Bill Gyllings. In the latter group, a discussion took place about the secret to one of the player’s long marriage. He replied, “Take time off to go to a restaurant two times a week with a little candlelight, dinner, soft music and dancing. She goes on Tuesdays, and I go on Fridays.”
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from usual white tee players, Al Liberato garnered first-place money, while Matt Theodore’s second-place finish enabled him to monetarily break even for the day. For normal gold tee players, Mendoza and Stockeland added to the pocket change they won in team place as they placed first and second. For the reds, crown prince Lourenco pleased his subjects back in Portugal as they followed him on national TV by being the only one to hit the green, thus adding to his growing treasure.
In the contest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13 for the whites, Ron Bassett snuck past Jon Puckett for first. From the golds, Pisano took what he considers his rightful place with the shot-of-the-day (8 feet, 3 inches) to nudge past Ron Huckaby. From the reds, Ken Phillips beat former tee champ Earl Watkins by one inch.
