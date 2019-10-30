It's the end of the road for Bret Harte volleyball

The No. 17 Bret Harte Bullfrogs stuck with No. 1 Ripon. Although the final score says that Ripon was victorious in three sets (25-21, 25-16, 26-24), the Bullfrogs gave the No. 1 squad in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV volleyball playoffs all it could handle Tuesday night in Ripon.
“We fought,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “I’m proud of the seniors and I’m proud of this team for the way that we fought. Looking at the rankings and learning what we learned about the rankings, we feel like we set out to prove a point and we absolutely just played with the No. 1 team in the section. Had we taken care of a few more balls, we could have beaten the No. 1 team in the section. It doesn’t feel like a bad loss because we fought.”
Liberty Garcia was 7 for 7 serving and had one kill and six digs; Katrina Swift was 9 for 10 serving with 13 assists and 10 digs; Emma Lane had three serving aces, two kills, one block and three digs; Gabi Hutchens was 13 for 13 serving, had five kills, 12 serve receptions and 12 digs; Eden Strauch had three kills, four serve receptions and four digs; Mikenna Grotto had a team-high seven kills; and Bianca Rael had one serving ace and five serve receptions.
Bret Harte’s year is now over and the Bullfrogs finish with an overall record of 12-16.