Winners on course eat, losers go without food for week

As senior wives and/or girlfriends anxiously awaited results, their golf warriors engaged in a battle of two-man, one best ball on March 1 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Winners would provide sustenance for at least a week, while losers would have to tighten their belts. It was an unusual day as tied scores dominated.
In the Red Tee Flight, Jack Cox and Ed Bruenn put on a clinic of ham-and-egging it, as they overwhelmed all teams with a 12-under par 60. The teams of George Dillon and Jimmie Fields, Earl Watkins and Carlos Lourenco and Rich Spence and Ken Phillips, finished in a distant second-place tie with scores of 66.
A round of 65 created a three-way tie for first in the Gold Tee Flight amongst tee champ Gary Stockeland and “happy” Rahis Hemmes, former multi-club champ Orv Pense and Bill Gylling, and Ken Polk and Charlie Moore. A player in the flight told his foursome about his new girlfriend who he really likes. His only complaint was she doesn’t talk much, and he asked what he should do. The unanimous response was “Marry her!”
In the White Tee Flight, a couple of bandits, Dave Mullen and Bob Bradley, easily took first with their 63. Al Liberato rode the back of proud grandpa Gabe Karam, as they finished second. Continuing the day’s trend of tied scores, resurgent club champ Roger Ladd and Ron Huckaby, Ron Bassett and Tom Suarez, and club captain Luis Luna and Alan Couchman all claimed third.
The closest-to-the-hole competition proved interesting on No. 4. A headwind proved difficult and Roger Ladd (whites), Bill Gylling (golds) and Jack Cox (reds) were the only ones in respective flights to hit the green, thus garnishing first- and second-place money. They will eat well for at least a week.
On No. 13 from the reds, Jack Cox hit a good shot and began strutting around like a bantam rooster. His clucking stopped when Dillon launched the shot-of-the-day. landing 2 feet, 2 inches from the cup. From the golds, Harry Kious demonstrated his skill with his first-place shot over Frank Elizondo. Former club champ Jim Sickler showed he still has it, as he bested returning Mike Mendoza in the white flight.
The seniors welcome back Mendoza and Jim Turrentine after long absences and greetings to new member Ken Jones.