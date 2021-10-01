Water polo clash ends with Bullfrogs topping Calaveras

The Bret Harte boys’ water polo team had to wait an extra two days before getting to begin Mother Lode League play. The Bullfrogs were scheduled to take on the Sonora Wildcats Tuesday afternoon, but right before the team was ready to leave for Sonora, the game was postponed.
Well, the wait was it. Bret Harte began its league season with an impressive 20-12 road win over Calaveras Thursday afternoon in San Andreas. The Bullfrogs were without a couple of their starters, which made the rivalry victory even more impressive to head coach Mike Kelly.
“We came into this game with two of our starters down, so it was an opportunity for guys down a couple rungs to step up and everybody stepped up,” Kelly said. “They understood the importance of the game and it was no longer just a scrimmage. Everybody fought above their weight today and it was gratifying to see the fitness that we’ve worked on paid off. We had a lot of fast breaks where we just outswam them and that allowed us to get ahead and when we got ahead, we were able to get everyone in the water.”
Unlike Bret Harte, Calaveras was able to begin its league season on Tuesday and was defeated by Amador 15-8. Calaveras head coach Mike Vertar feels that Bret Harte played his squad more physically than Amador did two days earlier.
“What hurt the most was Bret Harte was out swimming us,” Vertar said. “Because of that, it was making it hard for my guys to keep their momentum and spirits up. It was a tough game and it was a physical game. It’s one of the more physical games the boys have had.”
Calaveras struck first with a goal from Joshua Koepke and Bret Harte responded with a goal of its own from senior Noah Cardiel. Calaveras got a score from Jeremiah Hinkle, but that would be the final score for Calaveras in the opening quarter.
Trailing 2-1, Bret Harte went on a 5-0 run which extended into the second quarter. On the run, Cardiel scored two more times and Gyver Crawford and Cooper Oliver each found the back of the net. With 3:11 to play in the opening half, Bret Harte led 6-2.
Calaveras ended Bret Harte’s scoring streak with a goal from Koepke on a penalty shot. The Bullfrogs went on to score three more times, which included two from Cardiel and one from junior Xander Dodds. Before the second quarter ended, Calaveras got another goal from Koepke, yet trailed 10-4 at the midway point.
The Bullfrogs began the second half with another goal from Cardiel to lead by seven. Calaveras got some momentum on its side with three unanswered goals. Colin Dunn scored off of a deep shot, Hinkle added a goal with a rebound and putback, and Dunn scored once more to cap the 3-0 run.
But just as easily as Calaveras scored three in a row, so did Bret Harte. Cardiel took care of all three goals, which included one assist from Oliver to push the Bullfrog lead to 14-7. Calaveras got two goals from Hinkle to cap the third quarter, but the Bullfrogs still had a 14-9 advantage heading into the final period.
After exchanging goals to begin the fourth quarter, Bret Harte got a goal from Zachary Perry and four more from Cardiel to put the game away. Calaveras scored twice in the final minute, but the Bullfrogs held on for the 20-12 win.
Cardiel had a game to remember, as the senior scored 13 of Bret Harte’s 20 goals.
“Noah played really well,” Kelly said. “He’s an extremely fast swimmer and he’s got the intellect and the skills to get out in front. Once he’s side-by-side with someone, he’s able to outswim them every time. We’ve got a goalie who is able to throw those touchdown passes and Noah can pick them up and it’s just a matter of getting it by the goalie.”
Kelly was also pleased with the play from his goalie, junior Alex Tudbury. When asked about his goalie, Kelly said, “Alex is a monster. Alex was coached by the goalie who was the best goalie in the league two years ago (Jaden Bitner) and he learned a lot from him. He was and will continue to be critical to our success. He’s a supremely talented player.”
Calaveras is now 0-2 in league play and Vertar hopes that his team will be able to fix some of the mistakes they made against the Bullfrogs in upcoming practices.
“We are going to be working on our passing and our shooting this next week,” Vertar said. “We’ve got our break, so we’ll take advantage of that. Our offense needs to be a little cleaner, but I think if we focus on that for the next couple of weeks, they’ll bring it together a little better.”