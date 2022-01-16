Still perfect: Claim Jumpers improve to 15-0 in record-setting victory

During the 2019-20 season, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers set a new school record for consecutive wins to begin a season with 14.
It didn’t take long for that record to fall.
After missing nearly two weeks of action because of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Claim Jumpers picked up right where they left off and collected their 15th win of the year. However, that 15th win wasn’t only special because it was a win in Columbia’s opening game of the Central Valley Conference season, but it was also the 15th win in a row, which set a new school record.
The Claim Jumpers improved to 15-0 following a solid 88-70 home victory over Lemoore Saturday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora. The Claim Jumpers remain the only unbeaten team in California.
Columbia guard Deshawn Bartley was a freshman when the Jumpers broke the school record during the 2019-20 season. To break it for a second time was another accomplishment he can add to his already long list.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this team and to set that record,” Bartley said. “That’s history. For the next group of guys to come up, they’ve got to try and beat that. If they don’t, well, that’s going to be there forever.”
Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt added, “I think it’s really special because winning is hard to do. Winning is hard at any level, but especially in college. So, to be where we are at as a program, it feels good, but there is always this feeling like it’s all going to fall apart. We have to work 10 times as hard as the average guy. It feels good, but we told the guys at the beginning of the year that we are going to try and go 1-0 28 times.”
Playing on their home floor for the first time since Dec. 22, the Jumpers wanted to give the hometown fans something exciting to watch. Columbia began the night by going on a 12-3 run, which included a 3-point basket from Marcus McCutchen and Isaiah Jones, points in the paint from Tahj-Malik Campbell and a powerful dunk from 6-foot-8 sophomore Noel Alexander.
Columbia (15-0, 1-0 CVC) seemed to be rolling early, but Lemoore used its 3-point shooting to keep the score close. Every time the Jumpers would get a comfortable lead—especially in the first half—Lemoore would counter with baskets from downtown. In the opening 20 minutes, Lemoore made seven shots from behind the arc.
“Coach always tells us that it’s 40 minutes of adversity,” Bartley said about Lemoore’s ability to get back into the game with the 3-point shot. “It’s a game of runs and sometimes you’re going to make shots, and sometimes you are going to miss them. It’s all about whether they can continue to make shots, or can we continue to make shots? At the end of the day, whoever has that one-point lead at the end is all that matters.”
With Columbia leading 30-23 with 8:05 to play in the half, the Jumpers went on a 9-0 run and seemed as if they figured out a way to slow down Lemoore. But up 39-23, the opening half ended with Lemoore outscoring Columbia 15-6 and the Jumpers led 45-38 at halftime.
When addressing his team at the midway point, Hoyt was not upset with the play on the court. What bothered the coach was the lack of enthusiasm and energy he saw from his entire squad, regardless of who was on the floor and who was on the bench.
“I feel like the effort was fine, but there needs to be energy that matches the effort, to really put you at your peak,” Hoyt said. “It kind of felt like we were just cruising in the first half and were a little too nonchalant. I tried to address it at halftime and in the second half, that got way better, and they responded really well.”
Bartley agreed with Hoyt’s halftime assessment, saying, “Our energy was kind of down and that’s not like us. It’s not an excuse, but we haven’t played in a while, so we needed to get our energy back. We know what we can do, and we know what we are capable of.”
The second half began with Lemoore scoring in the paint, which cut the Jumper lead to five. Leading 45-40, Campbell took matters into his own hands and scored five unanswered and Alexander capped a 7-0 run with points in the paint. After Lemoore got a point with a free throw, Alexander converted an and-1 play and made his free throw to give Columbia a 55-41 lead.
Alexander had one of his best performances of the year, as the tall sophomore finished with 15 points.
“When he’s playing his best and creating that presence, now you have a more traditional inside-out approach to the game offensively,” Hoyt said about Alexander. “The defense has to collapse on him, or not worry about him and try to guard the four other guys. If they choose to try and stop him, I need him to step up and be aggressive and alleviate some of the pressure off of everybody else. We need to get him doing that consistently. He’s so unselfish and he’s such a good guy, sometimes it’s a disadvantage for him.”
In the first half, it was Lemoore who was scoring points from 3-point land. But the script was flipped in the final 20 minutes, as Columbia got hot from behind the arc. The Jumpers made seven 3-point baskets in the second half, which included two from Bartley, two from freshman Aurrion Harris and one from Jon Mayben, McCutchen and Jones.
Columbia outscored Lemoore 43-32 in the second half and dominated the majority of the final 20 minutes for the 18-point victory.
Campbell led Columbia with 17 points; Alexander and Jones both scored 15; McCutchen finished with 14 points; Harris scored eight points; Bartley finished with six points; Skyler Newman scored five; Mayben and Caleb Chiang both hit one shot from behind the arc; and former Summerville Bear Mitch Prevost scored two points in the win.
“At the end, you’re just trying to get the right letter; you’re trying to get a ‘W,’ Hoyt said. “How you do that is going to be different every game, because every game has its own identity and is different based on location and how your guys are physically, mentally and emotionally. When you win, you are happy and ready to move on to the next one.”
Columbia will have its biggest game of the year when it hosts Sequoias (12-3, 1-0 CVC) at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Oak Pavilion. Columbia and Sequoias both not only have dreams of winning the CVC championship, but also at making a run at a state title. Wednesday’s game will be pivotal for both teams.