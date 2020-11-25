Turkey trot events gather community for group sweat-fest

Bright blue skies spanned overhead. Wisps of white clouds swirled in the crisp morning. Groups of people huddled together in the middle of the street, excitedly talking, some bouncing on the balls of their feet. I was shaking, but I didn’t know if it was from nerves or the cold.
Each year on Thanksgiving Day, thousands of runners, walkers and reluctant family members gather in cities around the country to participate in a different pre-meal game: the turkey trot.
The famed trots that draw people out on (usually) cold Thanksgiving mornings are typically charity events to raise money for food banks and other such organizations.
The Emergency Food Bank in Stockton has held the Run to Feed the Hungry for several years, and the event always brings out a huge crowd to run/walk the 5k or 10k course. I’ve run the 10k course a few years in a row, but my first experience with the race on that cold fall morning happened before I began running.
At that time, eight years ago, I was used to walking quite a lot. I had quit drinking prior to that Thanksgiving, and I had the tendency to walk just about everywhere around town. It wasn’t uncommon to walk 20 miles over the course of a weekend to take care of errands or just to get out of the house. I dropped about 60 pounds in weight.
How or why I signed up for the 5k escapes my memory, but it was probably my wife’s idea; most of these things were.
Back then the race began at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, winding around Stockton Arena, down Fremont Street, along Center, moving west under the crosstown freeway, then returning to the ballpark. We started out on the alternative course set for people who were walking, but our excitement had us walking quickly – really, it was almost a jog.
The layers of clothing became too much since the cardio was making us sweaty. We passed people taking it more leisurely. They had probably done this before. Some passed us, those were typically speedwalkers (a disturbing hybrid walker-runner with hips that flail about like a windsock).
Conversations among the walkers ranged from dinner to visiting family members. Some complained about the walk itself. Others were talking about how many calories they were burning so they could eat more pumpkin pie (OK, that last one was me).
We wound our way along the walking course, under the looming freeway, u-turning in an empty parking lot, then returning. In all, the walk took about 40 minutes, and we were almost as sweaty as the runners.
Though it would be another five or six months before I actually began running, this 5k gave me a preview of what community can do to improve their lives and lives of others. Not only did they bolster their own health, they gave others the gift of nourishment.
This year, those race courses are going to be quiet. The traditional turkey trots are being turned into virtual races, allowing for socially distant participation. But food bank organizations are still raising money, and they still need help in the way of funding and volunteering.
Thanksgiving morning can still be a time to get out with those you’re spending the holiday with (or by yourself) and trot around the neighborhood. If you sign up for a virtual run/walk to raise funds for those in need, not only will you burn calories for the meal to come, you’ll help provide one of those meals for others.