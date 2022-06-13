Young volleyball players hone their skills at Bret Harte camp

The Bret Harte High School volleyball program hosted its annual youth volleyball camp, which began Monday afternoon at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. According to head coach Jacey Porovich, 53 volleyball players in grades sixth, seventh and eighth showed up on the first day of camp.
“It’s exciting and encouraging for the future of volleyball in the county,” Porovich said. “We’ve got kids from all corners of the county here, so it’s exciting for us as a Bret Harte volleyball family to be able to share our knowledge and our love of the game with the kids coming up.”
The camp features instruction from Bret Harte volleyball coaches along with help from current Bullfrog players. The four-day camp also includes dress-up days, such as crazy hair day, tie-dye day and red, white and blue day.
The money raised from the camp will go towards new Bret Harte volleyball uniforms and any other expenses that need to be taken care of.