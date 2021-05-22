Rios gives up two hits and Calaveras scores 11 in win over 'Cats

SONORA—Andy Rios never threw a pitch without having a lead. Calaveras’ starting pitcher took the mound in the bottom of the first inning on the road against the Sonora Wildcats after his offense scored two runs in the top of the frame and it turns out, that was all he needed.
With Rios dealing on the mound and Calaveras having no problem touching home, the Sonora Wildcats posed no real threat and Calaveras won 11-1 in five innings Friday night at Bev Barron Field in Sonora.
“That just makes me more comfortable and I just need to throw strikes and let my defense work,” Rios said about having the lead heading into the bottom of the first.
In the top of the second, Calaveras scored two more times. The junior duo of Chris Maddock and Woody Gardina came around to score on a throwing error with two outs. Sonora had trouble making plays all night and Calaveras was able to capitalize on the extra opportunities.
“They (Sonora) are on the verge of getting out of an inning and then boot the ball and the inning keeps going and we are able to score a run or two and that’s just a part of the game,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “If you put the ball in play and hustle, good things can happen.”
The Wildcats scored their only run in the bottom of the second, which came following a Calaveras throwing error.
Calaveras put the game away in the top of the third by scoring six times. Dean Habbestad and sophomore Gus Tofanelli walked to begin the inning and senior Jameson Harvey bunted his way to first which loaded the bases. Following a strikeout, Maddock and senior Clayton Moore each recorded RBI singles. Three runs then touched home after another Sonora error and Tofanelli knocked in the sixth run of the inning with a single.
By the time the third out of the top of the third was made, Calaveras had a 10-1 lead.
“It just feels good going through the lineup and getting more at-bats and scoring runs,” Harvey said about the offensive feeling Friday night.
The final run of the game was scored in the top of the fourth. Maddock singled to left with one away and later scored on a two-out hit off the bat of junior Aiden Look.
With plenty of run support, all Rios had to do was put the ball over the plate and let his defense make plays. Harvey made a number of exciting plays, especially the one to end the game. With one out, Sonora had runners at first and second, Harvey laid out to catch a screaming line drive from his second base position. He then got up to his feet to touch second before the runner could return to the base for the game-ending double play.
“They saved a few runs tonight,” Rios said about his defense. “We’d still be playing if it wasn’t for them.”
Maddock finished the day going 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Moore went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; Karson Cook had two hits and knocked in one; Habbestad walked three times, scored once, had one hit and drove in one; Tofanelli had a double and scored a run; and look had a game-high two RBIs.
Rios only gave up two hits, one unearned run, didn’t walk any batters and struck out four in five innings.
“He was in the strike zone and was hitting his spots,” DeLappe said about Rios. “He had a great breaking ball tonight. He made one or two mistakes all game. Tonight was what you expect from Andy; it’s what he does.”
If the Mother Lode League was having official 2021 league champions, Calaveras would have clinched a share of the title with Friday’s win. Calaveras (11-1 MLL), will try to keep playing tough baseball over the final three games of the year.
Calaveras will take on Amador at 4 p.m., Tuesday in Sutter Creek.
Junior Varsity
Tyler Maddock pitched a no-hitter in Calaveras’ 6-0 win over the Wildcats Friday afternoon in Sonora.