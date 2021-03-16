Bullfrogs can't top Amador on the road

The Bret Harte girls’ soccer team will have to wait a little longer to try and collect its first win of the 2021 spring season. For the second game in a row, the Bullfrogs hit the road and were unable to return to Angels Camp with a win.
Bret Harte lost to Amador 2-1 Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
“We played OK; trying a new lineup,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “We passed the ball very well today, but couldn’t get as many shots on goal as we should have.”
Bret Harte got its lone goal in the opening 40 minutes. Senior Bullfrog Aryana Maddux got a pass from sophomore Taya Smith, which resulted in a score. Bret Harte trailed 2-1 at halftime and was unable to tie the game in the final 40 minutes.
“It was a great match,” Bowman said. “I’m looking forward to meeting them again on Thursday.”
Bret Harte (0-2-0 Mother Lode League) will host Amador at 4 p.m., Thursday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.