Calaveras hands previously unbeaten Colfax its first loss of the season

The playoffs don’t begin until February, but the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team has been playing nothing but playoff teams for the past couple of weeks. After playing in a tournament filled with division I and division II teams, Calaveras finally got to host a game on its home floor for the first time in December.
And it’s only fitting that the team warming up on the opposite side of the court was undefeated Colfax. Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, Colfax was a perfect 10-0, while Calaveras was 9-3. The visiting Falcons may have walked onto the floor without a loss, but that wasn’t the case when they left.
After a slow start to begin the night, Calaveras dominated for the final three quarters and picked up a 50-41 win over an extremely talented Colfax squad Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Colfax was just another team on the long list of tough opponents Calaveras had played during its preseason. First-year head coach Eric Baechler intentionally scheduled a difficult preseason schedule to not only have his team ready for Mother Lode League play, but to give them an idea of what to expect when the playoffs start in February.
“This was an extremely big win for us,” Baechler said. “It was a game that we circled on the calendar. The preseason is all about playing teams who are harder and bigger. We are a small school and just came off of a tournament where we were the only division IV team in that whole tournament. Everyone else was D1 or D2. We’ll never see those teams. Our mindset is to get as good as we can during the preseason and then the teams we will see in the playoffs, we’ll be ready for.”
Calaveras hasn’t played on its home floor since beating Buhach Colony 59-26 on Nov. 23. And in the opening eight minutes, there wasn’t much for the hometown crowd to be excited about. After Calaveras senior Randi Adams scored within the first 15 seconds of the game, Colfax went on an 11-1 run and led 11-3 with 4:18 to play in the first quarter.
Calaveras senior Paytin Curran scored in the paint and junior Bailie Clark drained a 3-point basket, but at the end of the opening quarter, Calaveras trailed the Falcons 16-8.
“I was in panic mode,” Baechler said regarding the slow start. “I went to the bench a little earlier than I usually do looking for energy. I knew that our energy would come back. We were a little flat off the start and Colfax caught us off guard. Once we got into our game mode and we figured out what was working for us, we got back into the flow of the game.”
Trailing by eight to begin the second quarter, Calaveras not only found its groove, but couldn't be stopped. The home squad went on a 14-0 run to begin the quarter, which featured another 3-point basket from Bailie Clark, a basket following a rebound by junior Brooke Nordahl, points in the paint from senior Sierra Lowry and then back-to-back baskets from downtown from Lowry, which put Calaveras ahead 22-16 with 3:50 to play in the half.
“I’m a post and I’m not a shooter, so I was really, really shocked making those shots,” Lowry said about her success from behind the arc. “I surprised myself.”
In the final two minutes of the second quarter, Colfax scored four points and Curran added a basket. Calaveras went from trailing by eight to begin the quarter, to leading 24-20 at halftime.
Calaveras was unable to keep its offensive momentum going in the third quarter, but still managed to score eight points with another 3-point basket and field goal from Lowry and a basket and free throw from Bailie Clark. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a 32-29 advantage.
Calaveras was able to push its lead to five midway through the final quarter with a basket from Bailie Clark and a deep jumper from Ginger Scheidt. But Calaveras was unable to protect its 36-31 lead. Colfax went on a 6-0 run to go ahead 37-36 with four minutes left in regulation.
Calaveras didn’t trail for long, as Bailie Clark hit another shot from downtown and then followed that with a layup in traffic. Calaveras capped a 7-0 run with a basket in the paint from Nordahl with an assist from Bailie Clark. With 2:15 to play, Nordahl delivered the final blow, as she was clutch from 3-point land to put Calaveras up by seven.
While Calaveras is not known for its 3-point shooting, it did finish the night with 21 of its 50 points coming from downtown.
“It’s a blessing,” Baechler said. “We’ve been working a lot on 3-point shooting and it’s really starting to pay off. If we can hit outside shots consistently, we are a dangerous team. Our defense is really strong, we are very fast and if we can make our outside shots, we are very hard to beat.”
Calaveras finished the fourth quarter with a jumper from Bailie Clark and a basket in the paint from senior Madison Clark and Calaveras held on for the nine-point victory.
“Playing in these really hard, competitive games against really tough competition—and Colfax is that—it has prepared us for a game like this and you need games like this,” Baechler said.
Bailie Clark finished with a team-high 20 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished five assists and collected nine steals; Lowry scored 11 with two rebounds; Nordahl finished with seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal; Curran had four points and one assist; Scheidt scored two points and had one rebound; Madison Clark had two points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal; Adams scored two points and had one block; and sophomore Izabella Tapia had two points and one steal in the win.
“It was a good crowd tonight and smiles everywhere,” Lowry said. “It was a good night.”