Defending section champion Red Hawks hope for another big year on the diamond

The 2023 baseball season already has a different feel than previous years and an official pitch has yet to be thrown.
For the first time in the history of the program, Calaveras will start the season as the defending CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions. Perhaps the most noticeable change is a head coach that is not Tom DeLappe. After winning the section title in the spring of 2022, DeLappe stepped down as Calaveras’ head coach after 26 years of coaching the San Andreas squad.
Taking over as new head coach is Mark Habbestad, who was the head JV coach at Calaveras in 2022. Habbestad is taking over a team that he has yet to have in one place at the same time.
Habbestad has a number of players currently on Calaveras’ basketball team and one who is wrestling. With Calaveras basketball still in the hunt for a section championship and also qualifying for the CIF State Championship, and junior Scott Beadles set to wrestle at the CIF State Wrestling Championship, Habbestad may not have his full squad assembled until March, which is after the beginning of the preseason.
“We are kind of using the same approach that we used when I was the JV coach and that’s to give everybody a chance,” Habbestad said. “We are trying to keep our team full at this point and going with kids who want to play. If we don’t have the ones who want to play, then we don’t have anything. Everybody who is here wants to play and hopefully we can mix the winter sports kids in and have a really good team again.”
There is one player who Habbestad has seen plenty of during the early parts of the season and that’s senior Gus Tofanelli. Tofanelli enters his senior season as the reigning Mother Lode League MVP. It would be hard to have a better season than Tofanelli had as a junior, which included hitting .486 with an on-base percentage of .570, and he collected 51 hits, drove in 52 runs, scored 38 times, smacked five doubles, two triples and blasted 11 shots over the fence. Tofanelli was also named to the MaxPreps Small Town All-American first team. Tofanelli was only one of two players from California to make the team.
“You’d be hard pressed to find anybody in the game of baseball who works harder than Gus does,” Habbestad said. “Every day I get to practice, he’s probably always taken 200-300 swings in the cages before anybody else gets here. He’ll be up at five in the morning to hit the gym. With his work ethic, I expect another solid season.”
When asked if Tofanelli was excited to start his senior season, the slugger replied, “I missed the dirt on my socks and getting sweat on my hat. I’m ready to get back out there and it’s an itch that I’m ready to scratch.”
Tofanelli added, “For this year, as long as we win, I’ll be happy. It’s not going to be my last year playing baseball, at least I hope so. Last year, I did know that if I did strike out, I’d see Dean (Habbestad) walking by and he’d pat me on the back and say, ‘It’s all good,’ and if he struck out, Woody (Gardina) would be next. This year is a little different and we have holes, but I think we can fill those holes. We are going to have to play a little tighter and be on our toes.”
Perhaps the biggest question mark surrounding the 2023 squad is the pitching. Last year, the Calaveras duo of Dean Habbestad and Andy Rios combined to go 22-1 and pitched 157.2 of a possible 209 innings. Current senior Tyler Maddock threw 12 innings and went 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and junior Mason Moser went 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA in 10 innings. Habbestad will use both of his returning pitchers and hopes to fill out his rotation with arms new to the varsity level.
“We are going to work through our pitching staff a little more this year,” Habbestad said. “It’s going to be hard to replace two guys who you expected to pitch the whole game. Dean and Andy went in, and you expected them to pitch effectively. We are going to have many more pitchers this year and hopefully we’ll find a key pattern to where we can use two or three per game to get the job done.”
While Habbestad is still getting used to the returning varsity players, he needs no introduction to those making their way up from the JV level. In 2022, Calaveras’ JV team went 20-6 and had a Mother Lode League record of 14-1. Having already worked with the younger group of Red Hawks will be an advantage for Habbestad heading into the 2023 season.
“I know my JV guys and we’ve been dominant for the last few years,” Habbestad said. “We played a very aggressive game and I know what they are capable of and I have total faith that we’ll find the right pieces to fill in the holes. Our ultimate goal is to get back to a section title, but we have to start with winning our league games first.”
Habbestad knows that because he won’t have his full roster ready to go by the first day of official games, the results early on might not be what Calaveras fans have come to expect. With winning the Mother Lode League and once again making a run at a section title as the main goal, Habbestad just wants his team to be clicking once league play begins later in the spring.
“We have a lot of holes to fill in the preseason, so we are going to play a lot of different guys in different positions and see who comes out the best in that position,” Habbestad said. “When league comes, hopefully we’ll be ready to go. I’d really like to continue to win the league and that’s where you have to start to get to a section title. We’ve got some good teams in the Mother Lode League this year and hopefully we’ll be competitive.”