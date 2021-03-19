Espiritu’s goal gives Calaveras a 1-0 win over Argonaut

Playing on their temporary new home field, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team collected their first win of the season. Calaveras held on to beat Argonaut 1-0 in the rain Thursday afternoon at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
“Even though it wasn't perfection, our first win sure feels good after a long, challenging offseason,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said.
After Calaveras and Argonaut combined for five goals two days earlier, neither team found the back of the net for 70 minutes. With 10 minutes to play, Calaveras’ Landon Harrington threw a deep pass from the right side to Isaiah Chavez, who crossed to senior Jamie Espiritu. From there, Espiritu took a shot that bounced off the goalie’s hands and into the net for the only goal of the game.
Thursday was Espiritu’s first contest of the season and Leetham is happy to have a key member of his squad back in action.
“It’s nice to have Jaime back running the center of the field,” Leetham said. “We need his leadership there with our young minds and he found the back of the net for us.”
Calaveras (1-1 Mother Lode League) will take on Summerville at 4 p.m., Tuesday in Tuolumne.