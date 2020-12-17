Raiders running out of steam at wrong time

After 10 football games played in the 2020 season, the Las Vegas Raiders were 6-4 with wins over some of the NFL’s best teams, including the Browns, Saints and defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. Hope abounded with a lead in the final wild card spot and the two easiest games left on the schedule. The team proceeded to get lambasted by the lowly Falcons, and then nearly lost to the winless Jets. With the playoff race now tightened due to the loss against the Falcons, the Raiders had no wiggle room to falter.
Hosting the Colts was to be another opportunity to prove the Raiders were a serious contender that could control their own fate. If losing to the Falcons was the Raiders shooting themselves in the left foot, then losing to the Colts was shooting themselves in the right foot. The wounds combined to be so crippling, that defensive coordinator Paul Guenther lost his job. Rightfully so, after having the ball run all over his defense for the second week in a row and being a main contributor to the 44-27 loss to the Colts.
The defense was not the only reason the Raiders lost to the Colts. Offensively, the Raiders sputtered for most of the game and could not do anything to impose their will on the Colts. There were many drops and as usual in a Raiders’ loss, a multitude of turnovers.
Over the course of the season, almost every Raider loss is the same. The offense begins slowly, the team gets behind the eight-ball, and they begin to press. So much so that errors begin to mount and before anyone knows it, you have a blowout occurring.
This game was no different and really began by a slightly underthrown ball by Raider quarterback Derek Carr in the end zone, which was intercepted in marvelous fashion by safety Kenny More. Overall, it was a minor mistake that was only an issue because of a tremendous play.
Ultimately, this turnover was the beginning of the end for the Raiders. Down 17-16 in the second quarter, the game flipped from a potentially 20-17 lead to a 20-13 deficit. Even with the field goal to open the second half, the Raider defense could not stop the Colts’ running game, which meant they could not pressure the quarterback due to play-action being effective.
Turnovers two and three were much more egregious and only helped to ensure the Raiders would lose. Down 34-20 in the third quarter, the Raiders began another drive. On the first play, second-year clutch receiver Hunter Renfrow caught a short pass and as he turned up the field, he fumbled the ball, which was easily recovered by the Colts. The final turnover was the knockout punch. A short pass bounced off of running back Jalen Richard’s hands and was taken back the other way for a Colts touchdown.
With four games left in the season, the Raiders no longer have any room for losses. Not only will the Raiders have to beat the Chargers at home, Dolphins at home and the Broncos in Denver, they will also have to hope that the Ravens stumble significantly.
Realistically speaking, the only thing the Raiders have to play for is pride and progression. There are three games left in the season and the Raiders have not had a winning record since they went 12-4 in 2016 when Carr broke his leg against the Colts, which resulted in a wild card loss.
All of the steam and hope may be gone from the desire to make the playoffs, but this franchise desperately needs to finish on a strong note in 2020. Facing the possibility of another late-season collapse, head coach Jon Gruden made a significant move in firing his defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Defensively, the Raiders have been lackluster under Guenther with minimal production in sacks and turnovers. Add to that the abysmal performances by the run defense in the last two weeks, and this move made sense.
Veteran defensive coach Rod Marinelli now steps into the breach as the defensive coordinator. He will have to get results immediately with the rival Chargers travelling to Las Vegas for an intra-division matchup. If he can help produce a change in the defensive outcome, there is a good chance the Raiders win that game.
When it is all said and done, if the Raiders fail to reach the playoffs this season, it will be because of their own doing. In his third season of a massive rebuild, Gruden has shown he still has the competency of an offensive mind, and has the chops to be a great coach. What he needs is to have the building blocks put in place for future success. If somehow he and his team get lucky and fall into the final wild card spot, maybe they can make an impression for 2021.