Dress code sets Bret Harte student-athletes apart

It’s not difficult to spot a Bret Harte High School student-athlete on game day. From the first to the last bell of the day, the Bret Harte athletes stand out in a crowd and that is by design.
Bret Harte has a mandatory dress code for all athletes on game days. Boys must wear long pants, a button-down shirt and a tie. And the girls can either wear a dress or skirt, or business slacks and a blouse, depending on the weather and the time of the year.
An athlete dress code had previously been a suggestion and something that a coach of each individual sport could either enforce or not. But now, the dress code is an official school policy that was approved by the Bret Harte school board.
Bret Harte athletic director and head boys’ basketball coach Brian Barnett is a fan of the dress code and feels it is a good representation of what a Bret Harte student-athlete should be.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Barnett said. “The thing we talk about is look good, feel good, play good. We want athletes to be set aside. They represent our school in a different way and not just in the classroom. Looking good when they show up to a venue makes a statement and it shows that we are willing to put forth an effort to be respectful to not only your school, but our school as well.”
Because the dress code is no longer a suggestion but a requirement, there are ramifications for those who choose not to follow suit. If a student doesn’t want to follow the dress code, they can be held out of that day’s game or event.
During the 2021-22 school year, Barnett struggled to get many of the Bret Harte student-athletes to buy into the dress code and he often found himself getting frustrated with the lack of compliance.
“Last year I had kids in my class who know that I’m the AD and they’d show up without their shirt and tie and it’s like, ‘Really? That’s the level of respect that you have for not only me, but the coach, your sport, your teammates and your school?’ It really aggravated me,” Barnett said. “It’s another way to teach kids how to have respect for something, even if you don’t like it, you have to follow those rules. But this year, I’ve noticed that they are policing themselves.”
While the school-wide athletic dress code is new to some programs, that cannot be said about the Bret Harte volleyball program. For years, volleyball players have worn dresses to home games and team issued T-shirts for away contests.
“It’s been a Bret Harte volleyball tradition for as long as I can remember and I believe in it,” Bret Harte head volleyball coach Jacey Porovich said. “There’s something about when you look nice you feel nice, and you are more confident and hopefully that kind of carries over into the game. But on a small campus, teachers and staff and students can see someone who is on a team and dressed nice and say, ‘Hey, you have a game tonight? I think I’ll go.’ So, it’s a little bit of free publicity for home games.”
When Bret Harte’s volleyball team is on the road, the varsity team decides what the attire will be. That can range from program shirts to dresses. But for Porovich, she can tell that her players always enjoy dressing up and looking good for home games.
“I think the girls always enjoy a home game because those are the days they get to dress cute and feel cute and as the head of the program, I love seeing my girls represent the program well,” Porovich said. “When it’s a home game they are dressed nicely, and they stand out.”
While there are some students who might not enjoy having to follow the dress code, many of them see the importance of following the rules and understanding that this is something they may come across later in life once they enter the workforce.
“You’re not going to get a job and refuse to wear what your boss tells you to wear and the same goes for an athletic director or coach,” said Bret Harte senior Caroline Krpan, who plays golf and tennis. “You are not going to backtalk them or say, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna wear that,’ or, ‘This is what I want to wear.’ You wear what you are supposed to wear, or you don’t play. Every time that I put on a dress for game day, I feel like it’s going to be my day and that I’m going to play well, and I think that all of us are like that.”
Barnett also feels that something as seemingly insignificant as wearing a tie could be a skill that could one day be useful when trying to get a job or having any sort of important interview.
“They are learning a new skill, regardless of if it’s a skill they might never need,” Barnett said. “If they need to show up to a job interview, they’ll know how to tie a tie and look presentable.”
Many coaches will tell their players that sports teach life lessons. From learning how to work with others and how to overcome obstacles, to following rules and understanding consequences, there is often more to athletic competition than the results on a scoreboard. Porovich hopes that something as simple as a dress code can be one of those life lessons that can be used once the sport seasons come to an end.
“Within the volleyball program, we are always looking to build up the best community members that we can out of these kids,” Porovich said. “It’s teaching ownership and responsibility. Sometimes you might not always agree with it or feel like you want to do it, but that’s the expectation and we’ve never had someone not want to follow the dress code.”
On days when Bret Harte senior Dakota Stephens has to put on his shirt and tie, he knows that he’s got a football game or wrestling match later that night. When Stephens sees his teammates also dressed up, it reminds him of how important it is to be closely connected with his fellow football players or wrestlers.
“It’s a great way to get in the mindset that you are part of a team and that you are part of some sort of athletic competition,” Stephens said. “If we were to walk onto campus on game days wearing regular clothes, you’d see the other people on the team and you’d recognize them, but you wouldn’t feel like you’d be coming together with them. On game days, we all look like we are all a part of the same thing, and it brings a sort of professionalism to what you’re about to do.”
Senior Ezra Radabaugh enjoys looking good. The three-sport athlete dresses up for football and soccer games, as well as track meets. And while he might not relish wearing long pants with long sleeves when the temperature is in the 100s, he welcomes the attire when the cold winter weather makes its way to Calaveras County.
“It feels more comfortable in the winter,” Radabaugh said. “I like wearing a lot of clothes and I like being stylish when it comes to school. When wintertime comes around, I’ve got a lot of sweaters and crewnecks that will stand out.”
Like Radabaugh, Mackenzie Carroll is also a multi-sport athlete, and she allows the season and weather to dictate what her outfit of the day will be.
“If it’s during basketball season, I might wear some nice dress slacks and a blouse or a dress, but for the most part, it’s a dress or a skirt,” said Carroll, who is currently on Bret Harte’s girls’ golf team.
Barnett knows that every family has its own financial situation and perhaps buying a shirt and tie won’t fit in the budget. If a player cannot afford or does not have a shirt and tie, Barnett has plenty of them in his classroom that he is more than happy to hand out.
“I have a closet (pointing to a closet in his classroom) full of old shirts and ties that teachers who have retired donated or the husbands of teachers have donated,” Barnett said. “We do have shirts and ties available for students.”
Like any new policy, there will always be some bumps in the road. Barnett hopes that as time goes on, the dress code will not be something to struggle with but will become just another part of being a Bret Harte student-athlete.
“My hope is that by the time this freshman class becomes seniors, it’s just the standard and that the freshmen know nothing different because the seniors are doing it because they know that’s what the standard is,” Barnett said.