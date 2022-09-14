 Skip to main content
Bret Harte Athletics
Sharp Dressed 'Frogs

Dress code sets Bret Harte student-athletes apart

'The thing we talk about is look good, feel good, play good' – Bret Harte athletic director Brian Barnett

It’s not difficult to spot a Bret Harte High School student-athlete on game day. From the first to the last bell of the day, the Bret Harte athletes stand out in a crowd and that is by design.

Bret Harte has a mandatory dress code for all athletes on game days. Boys must wear long pants, a button-down shirt and a tie. And the girls can either wear a dress or skirt, or business slacks and a blouse, depending on the weather and the time of the year.

