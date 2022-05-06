Calaveras softball claims Mother Lode League title with blowout victory over Bullfrogs

For the 14th time since 1986, the Calaveras High School softball team is the best in the Mother Lode League. Following a 30-2 win over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs Friday in Angels Camp, Calaveras officially became Mother Lode League champions.
Calaveras has now won the Mother Lode League title every year since 2016 (there was no league champion in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19). Not only did the win over Bret Harte give Calaveras the league championship, but it also pushed Calaveras’ league winning streak to 51 games.
“We are blessed to have really quality players who have played through our program over the years,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “I have also had a good coaching staff over the years who have been really consistent, and consistency really helps. But we have girls who work really hard and who play the game the right way and who are coachable. All of those things add up to being successful.”
The 30 runs are the most Calaveras has scored in a game since plating 35 against Bret Harte in 2017. On Friday, Calaveras scored 30 runs on 28 hits with three doubles, one triple, five home runs—which included a grand slam—and five walks.
Calaveras scored four times in the top of the first and added four more runs in the second, 11 in the third, five in the fourth and six in the fifth. Bret Harte scored in the bottom of the first and added its final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Calaveras senior Madison Clark went 5 for 6 with two inside-the-park home runs—one of which was a grand slam—smacked a double, scored five times and had eight RBIs; sophomore Izzy Tapia went 4 for 4 with a double, scored one run and had one RBI; junior Bailie Clark went 3 for 3 with a home run, scored six times and had three RBIs; junior Brooke Nordahl was a single away from the cycle, as she had a home run, a triple and a double along with four runs scored and four RBIs; senior Emily Johnson went 3 for 5 with a home run, scored twice and had two RBIs; junior Madyson Bernasconi went 3 for 4, scored four times and knocked in two; junior Reese Mossa went 2 for 3, scored three times and had one RBI; junior Laney Koepp had two hits and five RBIs; senior Camryn Harvey had one hit and drove in two; junior Ila Belflower went 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored a run; sophomore Paige Johnston went 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored once; junior Kaylee Howard scored twice; and junior Jamie Belflower scored one run.
Junior pitcher Macy Villegas got the win and went three innings and gave up one unearned run on one hit with one walk and six strikeouts. Koepp pitched the final two innings and also gave up one unearned run on one hit with five walks and two strikeouts. Villegas is now 13-4 with a 2.43 era in 92 innings.
Bret Harte got hits from senior catcher Maddie Bain and senior Cierra Gilbert. Bain doubled and Gilbert got an RBI. Senior Jaycee Davey scored a run and stole four bases. Senior pitcher Ally Stoy took the loss.
Calaveras (17-5, 13-0 MLL) will take on Argonaut on May 10 in Jackson, while Bret Harte (1-14, 0-13 MLL) will host Sonora on May 10 in Angels Camp.