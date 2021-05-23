Young Bullfrogs show that the future is bright

When the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team needed a spark in the fourth quarter, head coach Mitch Hodson put some of his youngest players on the floor.
Trailing the Argonaut Mustangs by 18 to start the final quarter, freshman Sophie Bouma and the sophomore foursome of Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons and Kadyn Rolleri were asked to figure out some way to get the Bullfrogs back into the game.
While the young players were unable to help deliver a victory, they did make the fourth quarter much more stressful for Argonaut, as the 18-point lead eventually dwindled down to nine with 3:48 to play.
Argonaut ended up putting more separation on the scoreboard in the final minutes for the 51-36 victory over the Bullfrogs Saturday morning in the first round of the Mother Lode League girls’ basketball tournament at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We relied heavily on our seniors early on, but that young group has a very high basketball IQ,” Hodson said. “So even though physically or speed wise they might not be there, but when it comes to their knowledge of the basketball and where to go and creating basketball plays and movement, they are a really superior group.”
Bret Harte and Argonaut already met once in this short 2021 season and the game was unlike any that the Bullfrogs had ever played in. With only five Bret Harte players to begin the contest, one went down with an injury early in the first quarter, so the rest of the game was played four-on-four. Argonaut ended up beating Bret Harte by 44.
On Saturday, not only did Bret Harte have five players on the floor the entire game, but they also had a bench full of subs. With more of a level playing field, the Bullfrogs were able to stick with Argonaut in the opening eight minutes. Bouma drained a 3-point basket, senior Haylee Maddeaux scored a field goal and added a free throw, and Jayden DeCosta and senior Jaden Arias each scored one basket. At the end of the first quarter, Bret Harte only trailed 13-10.
“They didn’t really know anything about us, because there were only four of us and really couldn't assume anything,” Fox said about the difference between the first meeting and Saturday’s game. “We were able to use that as an advantage, because they really didn't know what we were going to do.”
Bret Harte’s offensive production slowed down in the second quarter and only made two shots, which came from the senior duo of Maddeaux and Arias. After being outscored 11-4 in the second quarter, Bret Harte trailed Argonaut 24-10. There wasn’t much of an improvement in the third quarter, as the Bullfrogs only managed six points, which came from Ashlin Arias, DeCosta and Rolleri.
It wasn’t until the final eight minutes that Bret Harte’s offense again awoke and put pressure on Argonaut. Trailing 41-22 with seven minutes to play, Bret Harte went on a 12-2 run. The Bullfrogs scored eight unanswered during the run, with Bouma scoring four points and Ashlin Arias and Rolleri each adding a basket.
The Bullfrogs cut the Argonaut lead to 43-32 after a basket from Rolleri, but that’s as close as Bret Harte got the remainder of the game.
In only her second game of the year, Rolleri led the Bullfrogs with nine points. The sophomore missed a number of games because of prior track and field commitments and is a player Hodson believes will be a key member of the squad for the next couple of seasons.
“She’s got speed, good knowledge and is an athlete with a good sense of the floor,” Hodson said. “As she gets older, she’s going to be a real threat.”
Bouma finished the game with seven points; Maddeaux and DeCosta each scored five; Jaden and Ashlin Arias each scored four; and Fox scored two points.
“The commitment to this program is going to be a big deal in the next year,” Hodson said. “As for these young girls, if they are willing to put the work in, I don’t think there’s a team in this league who can stop this group coming up.”
On May 18, Bret Harte lost to Sacramento Adventist Academy 49-38. Senior Kalah Casey and DeCosta each scored 11 points, while Jaden Arias added 10 points in the loss.