Calaveras rebounds with victory over Summerville

After suffering their most heartbreaking loss of the year Tuesday night to the Sonora Wildcats, the Calaveras High School volleyball team rebounded nicely with a 3-0 (28-26, 25-13, 25-22) win over the Summerville Bears Thursday night in Tuolumne.
Playing in Tuolumne County has not been easy for Calaveras, as its previous three trips ended in defeat. The last time Calaveras won in Tuolumne County was in September, 2018 in a 3-1 win over the Bears.
“Tonight’s win was big and we easily could have folded up our tents,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “I was proud of the effort and energy we played with.”
For Calaveras, senior Keelie Koepp had 59 digs, 21 serves received and two aces; Ava Saiers had 12 assists, 15 digs and seven kills; Jenna Brotherton was 20 for 20 serving with two aces, 24 digs and 13 serve receptions; Kyllie Remus had 11 assists, eight kills and three blocks; Karah Auld had five kills and four blocks; and Muriel Strange finished the night with three kills and four blocks.
Calaveras (16-8, 10-3 MLL) will host Argonaut at 6 p.m., Tuesday in San Andreas and will finish the regular season Thursday against Bret Harte in Angels Camp.