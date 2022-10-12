Senior golfers know how to putt, drive and lie on the links

Golf is a game where the ball lies poorly, but the players lie well. This adage was put to the test on Oct. 3 in a game of par points at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
Leading the pack in the White Tee Flight was former club champ Al Liberato, who had the most points of any competitor (24), as well as tying for the most money won. He knows if he comes home without any winnings, his wife will send him to his room. In second was Robert Bradley, who keeps adding to his wealth in these events. In addition, he placed first from closest-to-the-hole on No. 2 and second from No. 13. There was a three-way tie for fourth amongst Matt Theodore, Ron Bassett and newbies George White III and Russell Hart.
From the gold tees, Frank Elizondo, who seemingly is always lurking around the leaderboard, took first. He is proving to be a force to be reckoned with. A two-way tie ensued for second between Norm Miley and retired fire captain Dave Moyles, who continues to resuscitate his game. Retired attorney Miley was to be interviewed about his recent success. However, it was realized that in typical attorney fashion he’d bill a full hour’s fee. Earning enough to buy a good donut were fourth-place finishers Mike Pisano and gold tee champ Gary Stockeland.
In the Red Tee Flight, September’s second-leading money winner, crown prince Carlos Lourenco grabbed first. Members of the flight now bow and scrape to him when he passes by. Jack Cox continued to amaze as he finished second. Retired Lucky’s meat manager David Bockman beefed up his game to settle into third. Larry Smith showed he is recovering from recent injuries, as he wound up in fourth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the whites, Russell Hart won second-place money. From the golds, that devil Mike Pisano slipped past Ron Huckaby for first. In the contest on No. 13 from the white tees, Liberato claimed top prize. From the golds, Rahls Hemmes, like his beloved Dodgers, earned first followed by Orv Pense. As no one from the reds hit the green on No. 2, the crown prince doubled his first-place money with the shot-of-the-day (12 feet, 8 inches) as did George Dillon who took second. Dillon credited Bockman for encouraging him just prior to his shot.