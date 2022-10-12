Senior golfers know how to putt, drive and lie on the links
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

Golf is a game where the ball lies poorly, but the players lie well. This adage was put to the test on Oct. 3 in a game of par points at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. 

Leading the pack in the White Tee Flight was former club champ Al Liberato, who had the most points of any competitor (24), as well as tying for the most money won. He knows if he comes home without any winnings, his wife will send him to his room. In second was Robert Bradley, who keeps adding to his wealth in these events. In addition, he placed first from closest-to-the-hole on No. 2 and second from No. 13. There was a three-way tie for fourth amongst Matt Theodore, Ron Bassett and newbies George White III and Russell Hart. 

