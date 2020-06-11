Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Gabriella Malamed

As a three-year varsity basketball player, Gabriella Malamed saved her best for last. She helped lead her team to just one game of reaching the section championship game and later won a CIF state playoff game. She finished the season as a second-team and all-academic player with seven points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She drained 50 3-point baskets, which is the fifth highest single-season total in school history.
Away from the court, Malamed was part of ASB for three years, was a peer tutor at Sierra Hills Education Center, a Rotary Student of the Month, the Calaveras High School 2019 homecoming queen, played volleyball for three years and kept stats as a senior, was a tennis player and was one of the school valedictorians.
“Sure, she has individual accolades and she helped propel her team to success, but it was her ability to impact those around her,” Calaveras assistant basketball coach Anthony Rodriguez said. “(It was her) impact off the court, to transcend sports, to be not just about the sport itself. She has a higher standard for herself, for the sport and for the community.”