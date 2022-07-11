Madison Clark ends Calaveras career as a member of the all-state softball team

In her four years as a Calaveras High School student-athlete, Madison Clark has received many honors and awards.
She is a two-time Mother Lode League girls’ basketball Most Outstanding Player of the Year recipient (2018-19; 2021-22) and a first-team all-Mother Lode League basketball player (2019-20). She is a first-team all-Mother Lode League softball player (2019), along with being a softball Most Valuable Player (2021) and Most Outstanding Player (2022). Clark is also a second-team volleyball player (2021) and owns two school track and field records.
And now, nearly a month after graduating, Clark was named as a two-time All-State softball player. After another outstanding season on the softball diamond, Clark earned a spot on the California All-State Small Schools first team.
Clark finished her senior season with a batting average of .523 with an on-base percentage of .557 with 46 hits, 34 RBIs, 44 runs scored, five doubles, five triples, three home runs and 28 steals. But perhaps the area where Clark improved the most was fielding from her second base position. She had a fielding percentage of .957 and didn’t commit an error in her final 10 games.
After playing her final softball game, Clark’s Calaveras career came to an end and her numbers are a prime example of how dominating of a player she was. She leaves Calaveras with a career batting average of .551 with an on-base percentage of .577 with 145 hits, 81 RBIs, 137 runs scored, 14 doubles, 13 triples, 10 home runs, 19 walks, 74 steals and had a fielding percentage of .961 in 76 total games.
Clark will play softball next year at the University of Nevada, Reno.
