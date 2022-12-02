Bullfrogs beat Millennium by 10 and will play for the championship of the Escalon Tournament

In what was described as a physical game by head coach Jeff Eltringham, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team was able to advance to the championship round of the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament following a 40-30 win over Millennium on Thursday night in Escalon.
The first quarter ended with Bret Harte holding onto a slim 11-10 lead. In the opening eight minutes, the Bullfrogs got four points from freshman Maddie Kane, three points from senior Aariah Fox and two points apiece from the junior duo of Makenna Tutthill and Chase Silva.
The Bullfrogs could only score eight points in the second quarter, with Fox and Silva each scoring four points. Bret Harte’s defense limited Millennium to six points and had a 19-16 lead at halftime.
Bret Harte got some separation on the scoreboard in the third quarter, as it outscored Millennium 13-8 and was led by Kane with five points, while Fox and senior Ashlin Arias each scored four points. In the final eight minutes, Bret Harte again scored eight and Millennium scored six and the Bullfrogs were able to capture the 10-point victory.
Fox finished the night with a game-high 13 points; Kane scored 11; Silva scored eight; Arias scored six; and Tutthill finished with two points.
Bret Harte will wrap up the tournament in the championship game at 8 p.m. on Friday.
