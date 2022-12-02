Bullfrogs beat Millennium by 10 and will play for the championship of the Escalon Tournament
In what was described as a physical game by head coach Jeff Eltringham, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team was able to advance to the championship round of the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament following a 40-30 win over Millennium on Thursday night in Escalon.

The first quarter ended with Bret Harte holding onto a slim 11-10 lead. In the opening eight minutes, the Bullfrogs got four points from freshman Maddie Kane, three points from senior Aariah Fox and two points apiece from the junior duo of Makenna Tutthill and Chase Silva.

