After dropping first game of the Golden Sierra Tournament, Calaveras wins final two

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team competed at the Golden Sierra Tournament Friday and Saturday and picked up two wins and was handed one loss.
Calaveras lost the first game of the tournament 4-2 to Placer, but rebounded with a 3-0 win over Capital Christian and a 2-0 shutout victory over El Dorado.
“It was disappointing to lose our first game, but I’m very pleased that we bounced back with two shutout wins,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Preseason is about trying new things, trying different people in various positions and seeing what works. After the first game, we decided to change to a new formation and it seemed to click.”
Over the three games, Calaveras (4-2-0) got two goals and one assist from Josh Goodwin; Jeremiah Hinkle scored three goals and had one assist; Alvin Marquez had one goal; Conner Cooper scored once; Logan Gomes had two assists; and Landon Harrington had one assist.
“Jeremiah Hinkle had an outstanding tournament,” Leetham said. “He is new to our program and it took a while for him to gel as the new guy, but he has found his footing with us. Josh Goodwin also had a nice tournament at center mid. And our two center backs, Diego Barajas and Tony Chavoya, are really becoming outstanding defenders on our back line. All-in-all, I would say it was a successful weekend.”