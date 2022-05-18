Golf tournament pulls in $10k for Bret Harte, Calaveras basketball

The second annual Open Rivalry Golf Tournament was held on May 14 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
For the second year in a row, it was the Bret Harte side who was able to celebrate with a 285-339 victory in the 18-hole tournament. While Bret Harte’s side got the win, the Calaveras side had the best overall score by shooting a 20-under par.
A total of $10,000 was raised, which will be split between the Bret Harte and Calaveras boys’ basketball programs. The money raised can be used for new uniforms, practice gear, T-shirts, tournament fees and any other expenses that may come up in the future. 104 golfers played and nearly 50 people left the event with prizes.