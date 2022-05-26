Calaveras has six softball players on the all-league team; Bret Harte's has one

The 2022 softball season came to an end and the Mother Lode League all-league team is filled with players from Calaveras High School. The 15-0 Mother Lode League champions have six players on the all-league team, while the Bret Harte Bullfrogs have one.
Calaveras’ Madison and Bailie Clark were co-Most Outstanding Players, while senior catcher Emily Johnson was the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League. Madison Clark also received the Character Award.
Calaveras had another outstanding season on the diamond. The Calaveras squad finished the season with a perfect record in league play, which pushed its streak to 53 wins in a row over league opponents. Calaveras went 21-6-1 overall and outscored its opponents 311-108.
As a team, Calaveras hit .402 with 303 hits, 250 RBIs, 41 doubles, 29 triples, 30 home runs, multiple grand slams, 86 walks, 103 stolen bases and had a team fielding percentage of .934.
Calaveras got the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and made it to the section championship game, only to fall to No. 3 Hilmar 8-0.
Bret Harte was under first-year head coach Nichole Willis and the Bullfrogs went 0-15 in Mother Lode League play. Bret Harte freshman Rylee Banks was placed on the second team. Banks, along with senior Brayley Blodgett, senior Jaycee Davey, senior Cierra Gilbert, and sophomore Megan Scott made the all-academic team.
Calaveras had three of its players placed on the first team. The junior trio of Laney Koepp, Brooke Nordahl and Reese Mossa were all named as first-team players.
Koepp played right field and was one of the top outfielders in the league. At the plate, she had an average of .391 with an on-base percentage of .412 with 36 hits, 44 RBIs, 35 runs scored, three doubles, five triples, drew six walks, stole 20 bags and had a fielding percentage of .943. Koepp had a season-high five RBIs in a victory over Bret Harte.
“She came through in the clutch many times for us,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “She had a lot of great at-bats and had a solid season, which was deserving to be one of the top 10 or 11 players in our league. She’s not flashy like the Clarks and she’s not going to thump the ball over the wall like Emily (Johnson) or Brooke (Nordahl), but she did everything that we needed out of that three hole. She wasn’t originally going to be in that three hole, but she earned it, she kept it and I think we were better with her there.”
Nordahl played shortstop for Calaveras and after a slow start to her season, the junior quickly became one of the most dangerous hitters in the Mother Lode League. Nordahl hit .361 with an on-base percentage of .471 with 26 hits, 38 RBIs, 28 runs scored, four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, drew 12 walks, stole four bases and had a fielding percentage of .924.
In an 11-0 win over Argonaut, Nordahl went 3 for 4 with two home runs and drove in six. And in a 19-0 win over Amador, Nordahl went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs.
“The more at-bats she gets, the better off she is,” Koepp said. “She’s so talented with her hands that if she just relaxes and plays, she can do such great things. She swings the bat with such great authority and on most teams, she’s a two, three or four hitter, but we kept her where she was because she provided some safety for Emily (Johnson) and Laney (Koepp) and cleaned up some of those jobs when they didn’t get done.”
Calaveras' final first-team player was Mossa, who patrolled left field. Although she hit ninth in the lineup, Mossa’s job was to get on base so that the top of the order could drive her home. Mossa hit .409, had an on-base percentage of .494 with 27 hits, five RBIs, scored 29 times, had two doubles, two triples, walked eight times, stole four bags and had a fielding percentage of .902. Mossa scored two or more runs nine times.
“She hit in the nine hole all year and how often do you have a .400-plus hitter in high school hitting in the nine-hole?” Koepp said. “It doesn’t happen very often. She flipped the lineup over so many times. She got on base in front of the top of our lineup so many times. She absolutely deserves to be on the first team because she had a fantastic season. She did everything that she was asked to and the value that she brought to us was outstanding.”
Being placed on the second team was senior Camryn Harvey, junior Macy Villegas and sophomore Izzy Tapia.
Harvey played first base and pitched for Calaveras during her senior season. Harvey hit .299 with 15 runs scored, 23 hits, 18 RBIs, seven doubles, one home run, walked six times, stole four bases and had a fielding percentage of .972. In the circle, Harvey was 4-0 with a 4.45 ERA.
“Camryn’s experience was her major thing,” Koepp said. “She was our No. 2 pitcher and played first base and hit sixth or seventh in our order and on most teams, she’s probably a four or five hitter. At the end of the year, she seemed to be swinging the bat better than she was earlier on. She has a presence about her because of the experience she has in the game and sometimes, that’s just as important as anything else. You can’t teach experience and she has that with all the time that she’s put in over the years.”
Villegas was Calaveras’ ace in the circle. The junior hurler finished the season with an overall record of 16-5. She did not allow an earned run in 12 outings and in three other games, gave up just one earned run. Villegas recorded six strikeouts three different times and had 53 punchouts in the season. As a defender, Villegas made only two errors in 44 chances.
“I just wanted her to do what she can do and throw strikes and allow the defense behind her to make plays,” Koepp said. “When we get ahead, we’ll throw to the edges and if we get behind, we’ll throw back to the middle and let what we have help her out. For the most part, she did that especially in the league season. There were some games when our defense helped, but our defense doesn’t get a chance if she doesn’t throw strikes and she did that a lot of the time.”
Calaveras’ final all-league player is Tapia. The sophomore played third base and finished the season with an average of .361 with an on-base percentage of .434 with 26 hits, 17 RBIs, 12 runs scored, six doubles, seven walks and had a fielding percentage of .845.
“She’s such a big, strong girl and she’s still growing in her body,” Koepp said. “She played a solid third base and hit sixth in our lineup behind our top five who are all first-team players. That’s a lot of pressure and she did exactly what we asked her to do. I think she’s just going to continue to improve.”
Madison Clark, Bailie Clark, Koepp, Nordahl, Madyson Bernasconi, Jamie Belflower, Tapia, and Paige Johnston made the all-academic team.