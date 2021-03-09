Wind, rain and Wildcats make opening game difficult for Calaveras

The threat of rain wasn’t the only dark cloud hanging over the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team before hosting the Sonora Wildcats.
On Monday afternoon, there was talk that the Mother Lode League would suspend play for a week in order to have all soccer players get tested for COVID-19, 48 hours before each contest. Then, the coaches were told that everything will go back to normal and no testing would be necessary.
And then on Tuesday, word spread that Bret Harte would not be able to host Summerville on the soccer field later in the afternoon because of COVID-19 testing issues. So, for Calaveras’ co-head coach Matt Simpson, every minute that ticked by without being told his game against Sonora was off, was a good sign.
However, Simpson didn’t allow himself to believe the game would take place until a cleat touched the soccer ball and players started running.
“I was very concerned,” Simpson said about the possibility of the game not being played. “Yesterday (Monday) was a rough day with figuring out everything that was going on. But as soon as that first whistle blew, I could finally take a breath and say, ‘Hey, it’s going to happen.’ I was really happy for the girls to have this opportunity to finally get out on this field. It’s something we’ve been working on for over a week now and something we’ve been dreaming of for months now.”
The Calaveras players and coaches were thrilled to be back on the field, but the final result was not what they hoped for. The defending Mother Lode League champion Sonora Wildcats looked to be in midseason form and handed Calaveras a 6-1 defeat at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
“I think we did a pretty good job for our first game working as a team, considering all of this was thrown together in a matter of days,” Calaveras senior co-captain Zoe Stockdale said.
Playing at its new home-away-from-home, Calaveras fell behind the Wildcats early in the contest. The Wildcats struck for their first goal 15 minutes into the game and then proceeded to score three more times in less than 10 minutes. With 17:11 remaining in the first half, Calaveras trailed 4-0.
Even with such a large deficit, Stockdale and her teammates did their best to stay positive and continued to battle the talented Sonora squad.
“We just tried to keep in our minds that we needed to work together, work as a team and adjust to what we’ve seen and make some improvements if we can,” Stockdale said.
Down by four, Calaveras finally was able to penetrate Sonora’s defense and get deep into Wildcat territory. Stockdale connected with Emma Alliende, who had a one-on-one shot on the goal and she didn’t miss. With 9:17 left in the opening half, Alliende’s shot hit the back of the net to give Calaveras its first goal of the season.
“I saw her (Sonora’s goalie) leaning one way, so I shot it to the other side and it worked,” Alliende said of her scoring shot.
The half ended with Sonora leading 4-1.
The biggest difference between the first 40 minutes and the final 40, was the appearance of harsh winter weather. The storm that had been threatening to show up made its presence felt. Light raindrops were thrown into the faces of players by an overly aggressive wind. The combination of rain and heavy wind made playing even more difficult.
“The wind was coming straight at us and it felt like rocks hitting our faces,” Alliende said.
Sonora added two more goals in the final 40 minutes and Calaveras was unable to respond with any offensive firepower of its own and couldn’t make up the five-goal deficit.
“We got down early and the middle of the game was a little rough for us, but I was happy to see the girls come back together and dial it in,” Simpson said. “We got our defense solid again and slowed them down a little in the second half.”
Calaveras (0-1 MLL) will get its rematch with the Wildcats (1-0 MLL) on Thursday. That game will be played at 5:45 p.m. at Sonora’s Dunlavy Field.
“We have a lot to build on,” Simpson said. “When you go up against a juggernaut like Sonora in the first game you just look for what you can to build off of.”